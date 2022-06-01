Commonwealth Home Health Care announces $3.5 million investment, 26 new jobs

Commonwealth Home Health Care on Wednesday announced plans to open a new operation in Blairs and bring 26 new jobs.

The company plans at least $3.5 million in capital investment to renovate an unoccupied warehouse in a phased process.

The new space will be used for operations, training and equipment.

"This is a super exciting day," Brian Wilson, chief operating officer for the Commonwealth Group, said at Wednesday afternoon's announcement.

Commonwealth Group consists of three corporations: Commonwealth Home Health Care, Commonwealth Document Management and Fire Safe.

The home health business started with only three workers in 1983 and now employees more than 200.

They will keep the retail store on Piney Forest Road along with other administrative space nearby, Wilson said.

“I am thrilled that Commonwealth Home Health Care, Inc. is growing its business in the region and opening an operation in Pittsylvania County,” said Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chair Vic Ingram. “This Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors is committed to investing in economic development so that businesses and the people they employ can thrive."

Ingram noted while it's always exciting for a new business to come to the region, it's even more so when a local operation announces an expansion.

"We must never forget the work of our local companies and our local business leaders," Ingram said. "You are not only our business leaders, but our neighbors and friends."

The new location will allow the company, which has a footprint as far south as Florida, to grow.

Wilson explained, for example, new employees will be able to use the space to fill oxygen tanks, a vital part of the respiratory care business.

In a phased approach over two years, all three companies should move into the new building.

Commonwealth Document Management is a document management company that was founded in 2011. Fire Safe was stared in 2002.

Pittsylvania County was able to recruit the company’s expansion through a local performance agreement, a news release reported.

“I am thrilled that Commonwealth Home Health Care Inc., a company that is widely respected across the State of Virginia, is choosing to expand their operations and locate in Pittsylvania County,” said Ron Scearce, supervisor for the Westover District where the project is located, said in a statement. “I am appreciative of the investment that Commonwealth is making in Pittsylvania County, which will provide more stable jobs for our region.”

