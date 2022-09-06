Community garden planned on Stokes Street

A local pastor hopes to convert a piece of property on Stokes Street to a nonprofit community garden.

But first, the city of Danville must release about $18,570 in liens and associated costs on the property near Stokes and Jefferson streets. That would allow clear title to transfer the parcel.

Identified as parcel no. 20165, the property is assessed at $800, meaning the liens and other costs are far more than its value.

“The liens exceed the value of that lot many times over, which effectively makes it dead land,” said Assistant City Attorney Ryan Dodson. “This provides an opportunity to get that back into productive use.”

The nuisance abatement liens stem from the boarding-up and later demolition of a house previously on the parcel that was severely damaged in a house fire, City Attorney Clarke Whitfield wrote in a letter to Danville City Council.

The property’s current owner lacked adequate health insurance and is elderly, Whitfield wrote. They have no other financial assets to recover against, he added.

“The owner has arranged a potential donation of the parcel to the New Bethel Baptist Church, which hopes to establish and operate a non-commercial community garden upon the parcel,” Whitfield wrote.

Jesse Swann, pastor at New Bethel, is listed as an owner of the property. He told the Danville Register & Bee he hopes to plant flowers and possibly fruits and vegetables at the parcel.

Swann, 87, said he wants to beautify the city and make the community more attractive and more alive. Establishing a garden would help make the property more acceptable, he said.

“A lot of these places are run down,” Swann said Tuesday.

Council was set to discuss the matter during its work session Tuesday night.

State code allows localities like Danville to release liens to facilitate a sale or transfer like the one hoped for on Stokes Street, Dodson said.

“It’s a way to revitalize that land,” Dodson said.

Partnering with local nonprofits to re-use vacant land as community gardens furthers the city’s goals of blight eradication, eliminate food scarcity, promote good health, and encourage productive use of property, Whitfield wrote.

Also, releasing the liens and transferring the property would benefit the city by eliminating future maintenance costs, and increasing the taxable value of the land, Whitfield wrote.

Swann said he did not know when work would begin on the garden or when it would be complete. He said he was waiting to see what City Council deciding the details of the project.

“I was waiting for them [City Council] to finalize it,” Swann said.