Community meetings planned to highlight Dan River Region's Health Equity Report

The Health Collaborative will begin a series of community meetings this week for a deeper dive into the recent Health Equity Report released earlier this year.

That report showed dismal health statistics in the Dan River Region, with racial disparities playing a role.

It found high rates of cancer, coronary heart disease and obesity in the region that includes Danville and Pittsylvania County in Southside Virginia as well as Caswell County, North Carolina. It also showed areas with high populations of minorities especially affected.

The collaborative represents a cross-sector group of individuals and organizations with a mission to improve the health and well-being of residents area.

“Health impacts all of us and we all have a role to play in improving our community’s well-being," Maggie Richardson, the regional coordinator for The Health Collaborative, wrote in a statement. "This is a great opportunity for community members to get involved and lead where they can make a difference."

The first sessions for residents and faith-based groups are planned from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday across three locations in the region: First Baptist Church's Fellowship Hall at 871 Main St. in Danville; Pittsylvania County Schools office at 39 Bank St. in Chatham; and Caswell County Senior Center at 649 Firetower Road in Yanceyville, North Carolina.

The report covers a broad range of data and metrics including health outcomes, economic conditions, educational attainment, built environment, poverty and the distribution of opportunities, according to a news release.

The study was conducted by the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s Center for Housing and Community Studies. Center director Stephen Sills, along with analysts Bruce Rich, Meredith DiMattina, Haiyang Su, and research scientist Kenneth Gruber prepared the report.

The meetings are designed to give participants a way to learn more from the findings and provide input that can help shape the priorities of The Health Collaborative, the release stated.

The meetings also are geared toward targeted audiences. For example, the Thursday gatherings are made for residents and faith-based groups. However, residents are invited to attend any meeting.

Dr. Kent Key, a public health researcher from Flint, Michigan, will give a presentation and facilitate discussion at the meetings. Key is nationally known for his work related to the Flint Water Crisis, the release stated. He will try to help participants understand how they can advance health equity in the region.

"We are excited to work together on a plan that will move us all forward,” Richardson said.

Too learn more or register, visit https://www.thehealthcollab.com/health-summit/health-equity-report-community-meetings.

The other meetings are:

From 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 2 for health care providers and administration at the Pepsi Building at 661 Craghead St. in Danville; Pittsylvania County Schools office at 39 Bank St. in Chatham; and Gunn Memorial Library at 161 Main St., Yanceyville, North Carolina.

From 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 4 for local government staff and elected officials at the Pepsi Building at 661 Craghead St. in Danville; Pittsylvania County Schools office at 39 Bank St. in Chatham; and Caswell County Senior Center at 649 Firetower Road in Yanceyville, North Carolina.

From 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 11 for community-based organizations and nonprofits at First Baptist Church fellowship hall at 871 Main St. in Danville; Pittsylvania County Schools office at 39 Bank St. in Chatham; and Gunn Memorial Library at 161 Main St. in Yanceyville, North Carolina.