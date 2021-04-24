Complaints from merchants prompt new 1-hour parking in downtown Danville

After merchants complained about parking issues customers are facing along Main Street, the city of Danville will institute some changes next month.

Those alternations — starting May 3 — will include shifting to 1-hour parking from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., a city news release stated. Right now, 2-hour parking is permitted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city will place signs downtown and allow a 2-week grace period for motorists to adjust to the new rules. During that period, Danville police will issue warning tickets and offer detail on parking options, the release stated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Danville Public Works crews will paint lines to "define clearly parking spaces, and they are adding a handicapped spot at the top of the street," the release stated.

On May 17, the 1-hour limit will be enforced.

There are still 2-hour parking options in the River District. Those can be located via the River District app Distrx or by downloading an online parking map.