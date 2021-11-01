Contested races may draw 60% turnout in Pittsylvania County

About 16% of voters cast their ballots in Danville for early voting from Sept. 17 through Saturday.
That's a higher percentage than the 12% who voted early in Pittsylvania County. However, local races for seats on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors and the Pittsylvania County School Board could bring between 50% and 60% of registered voters to the polls in the county.
"There are so many local elections that are contested, plus you have the local tax question, more people feel more driven," said Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee.
Out of 45,201 registered voters in Pittsylvania, 5,543 people voted early, Keesee said. Of those who cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday, 3,801 voted in person and 1,742 voted by mail, she said.
This year was the first Virginia gubernatorial race to include no-excuse early voting.
During the previous governor election in 2017, 19,320 county voters turned out to vote, Keesee said. Of those, 914 voted absentee.
For the board of supervisors election this year, the Banister District has Jessie Barksdale challenging incumbent Charles Miller. The Callands-Gretna District has three candidates: Ryland Brumfield, Darrell Dalton and Greg Robinson. The Dan River District has Timothy Chesher challenging current supervisor Joe Davis.
For the county school board, Raymond Ramsey is running unopposed in the Banister District and incumbent Calvin “Bunky” Doss and Jacob Hancock are on the ballot for the Callands-Gretna District. In the Dan River District, Kelly Merricks hopes to unseat incumbent Cassandra Crump.
Due COVID-19, county election officials are asking voters who are quarantining, have recently been tested but haven't receive their results or have tested positive to vote curbside from their cars, Keesee said.
"ID is still required," Keesee said. "They will be given the ballot outside. It will allow our elected officials to put on any gear they need."
In Danville, about 40% to 45% of registered voters are expected to turn out Tuesday — as in past gubernatorial elections, said Registrar Peggy Petty. In-person early votes totaled 3,117 and 1,412 voters cast their ballots by mail ahead of Election Day this year, for a sum of 4,529 early voters, Petty said.
The city has 28,416 registered voters, Petty said.
Despite early voting having ending Saturday, citizens were still walking into the registrar's offices wanting to vote early, Petty and Keesee said.
"We probably had 20 people who tried to come in and vote early," Petty said. "Phone calls have been running constant. It is too late to vote early."
Early voting ends the Saturday before Election Day because election officials need time to prepare for that upcoming Tuesday, including getting equipment to the polls, Petty said.
As for House of Delegates elections, Danville voters will choose between incumbent Republican Danny Marshall and Democrat Rhett Deitz for the 14th District House of Delegates. Danville native and Martinsville resident Chance Trevillian is running to unseat Republican incumbent Les Adams in the Virginia House of Delegates’ 16th District.
For Danville sheriff, incumbent Mike Mondul and Ril S. Mattison will be on the ballot for Danville sheriff.
Also in Danville, Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael J. Newman, Commissioner of the Revenue James M. “Jimmy” Gillie and Treasurer Sheila A. Williamson-Branch are all running unopposed for their respective constitutional officers.
Also, Danville and Pittsylvania County voters will decide whether to increase the sales tax to pay for school improvement projects. Those questions also include respective bond referendums.