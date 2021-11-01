Contested races may draw 60% turnout in Pittsylvania County

For the county school board, Raymond Ramsey is running unopposed in the Banister District and incumbent Calvin “Bunky” Doss and Jacob Hancock are on the ballot for the Callands-Gretna District. In the Dan River District, Kelly Merricks hopes to unseat incumbent Cassandra Crump.

Due COVID-19, county election officials are asking voters who are quarantining, have recently been tested but haven't receive their results or have tested positive to vote curbside from their cars, Keesee said.

"ID is still required," Keesee said. "They will be given the ballot outside. It will allow our elected officials to put on any gear they need."

In Danville, about 40% to 45% of registered voters are expected to turn out Tuesday — as in past gubernatorial elections, said Registrar Peggy Petty. In-person early votes totaled 3,117 and 1,412 voters cast their ballots by mail ahead of Election Day this year, for a sum of 4,529 early voters, Petty said.

The city has 28,416 registered voters, Petty said.

Despite early voting having ending Saturday, citizens were still walking into the registrar's offices wanting to vote early, Petty and Keesee said.