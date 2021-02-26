Coronavirus funding renovates space for Pittsylvania County election offices, new auditorium for supervisor meetings

Pittsylvania County has unveiled a new space for election offices and a renovated auditorium for meetings, all courtesy of federal coronavirus funding.
The latest move involved the voter registrar office now located into the Pittsylvania County Elections and Training Center at 18 Depot St. in Chatham.
The previous building wasn't able to accommodate a high volume of early voters last year, let alone uphold socially distancing standards during a pandemic.
"The old facility did not allow the department to function at its highest level," Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee said in a news release. "Each room we used for multiple purposes with very little working space."
Residents will be able to register to vote, change their address and cancel their voter card at the new space. Last year, the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham played host as an early voting center since the old election office was so cramped it couldn't handle the throngs of residents wanting to cast advance ballots.
In addition, the new facility will serve as a voting precinct for Chatham.
Statewide primaries are slated for June 8 and the General Elections are scheduled Nov. 3.
Federal money from the CARES Act paid for the renovations of the former Pittsylvania County Social Services where the voting offices are now located.
Pittsylvania County public safety staff members soon will move into the former registrars office at 110 Old Chatham Elementary Lane in Chatham.
Auditorium for meetings
Before renovations at the Educational and Cultural Center auditorium, Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors hosted meetings in courtrooms of the County Administration Building.
The new space, completed in January, provides an area for dozens of members of the public to be seated safely spaced apart. New state-of-the-art hardware allows for meetings to be broadcast live on social medial platforms like Facebook, a county news release stated. The old space proved to be awkward at best to livestream meetings.
The Pittsylvania County School Board used to hold meetings in a smaller room in the Educational and Cultural Center at 39 Bank St. in Chatham. Now, members share the refreshened auditorium.
"The School Board was able to use the ECC auditorium for its January 2021 meeting," Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones said in a news release. "Each board member and speaker had a microphone and the video equipment toggled between cameras well as the meeting was live-streamed using YouTube."
At first, about $200,000 was earmarked to renovate space. The price tag increased after unforeseen ceiling issues, but the increase was offset when other virus aid projects came in under budget, the news release said.