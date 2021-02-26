Coronavirus funding renovates space for Pittsylvania County election offices, new auditorium for supervisor meetings

Pittsylvania County public safety staff members soon will move into the former registrars office at 110 Old Chatham Elementary Lane in Chatham.

Auditorium for meetings

Before renovations at the Educational and Cultural Center auditorium, Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors hosted meetings in courtrooms of the County Administration Building.

The new space, completed in January, provides an area for dozens of members of the public to be seated safely spaced apart. New state-of-the-art hardware allows for meetings to be broadcast live on social medial platforms like Facebook, a county news release stated. The old space proved to be awkward at best to livestream meetings.

The Pittsylvania County School Board used to hold meetings in a smaller room in the Educational and Cultural Center at 39 Bank St. in Chatham. Now, members share the refreshened auditorium.

"The School Board was able to use the ECC auditorium for its January 2021 meeting," Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones said in a news release. "Each board member and speaker had a microphone and the video equipment toggled between cameras well as the meeting was live-streamed using YouTube."