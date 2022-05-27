Council members leading effort to improve Danville's bus stops

Two Danville City Council members are calling for more benches at the city's bus stops.

Of Danville's 364 city bus stops, only 41 have benches and just 18 of those have shelters. City councilmen James Buckner and Lee Vogler want to change that.

"I don't have anything bad to say about the transit system," Buckner, who serves on the city's Transportation Advisory Board, said. "All we're looking to do is to improve all of that [bus stops] for our citizens, would-be citizens and visitors."

Buckner pointed out that the upcoming Caesars Virginia casino and White Mill project will bring more visitors to the city.

"With what's coming to the city, with the casino, public transit is going to be even more important than before," Vogler said.

Buckner introduced the idea several years ago, and he and Vogler had talked about bus stop improvements since, but "we got sidetracked by COVID and other items," Vogler said.

Since the city's recent approval of enhanced real estate tax relief for seniors, Buckner and Vogler decided to take action on the bus stop matter.

"We're getting out of budget time and we have a chance to take a step back and look at what needs to be addressed," Vogler said.

Danville's transportation department is evaluating all of the city's bus stop locations and looking for opportunities to add passenger benches, said Transportation Director Marc Adelman.

However, inadequate right-of-way at many locations makes addition of benches at some sites unfeasible, Adelman said.

"That's the challenge," he said.

The city plans to provide to a consultant an inventory of bus stop locations identifying where there is enough right-of-way and whether a bench can be installed safely along the bus routes, Adelman said.

"We're providing this to a consultant who's developing a six-year transit-development plan update," he said. "Once the consultant reviews the information, recommendations will be provided to add additional benches and shelters where possible."

Vogler said he believed focus should be on commercial areas of the city that see the most use but have no benches. Vogler mentioned bus stops in the areas of Riverside Drive and Westover Drive as examples.

The city's Transportation Advisory Committee will evaluate all the information and recommendations provided by the consultants and the city will seek state and federal grants to pay for the projects based on recommendations from the committee, Adelman said.

"I do believe we will find additional locations for some shelters and for some additional benches, but we're challenged by limited right-of-way," he said.

In addition, the city's transportation department is looking at removing some bus stops because they've become crowded by bushes and trees, posing a danger for riders because they are forced to stand in the street to wait for a bus, Adelman said.

As for ridership, fixed-route bus use has fallen 30% since 2020 due to passenger concern about COVID, Adelman said. However, "we're seeing a marginal uptick due to higher fuel prices," he added.

Senior transportation is down 21% and Handivan use has decreased as well.

But Reserve-A-Ride, used mostly by passengers traveling to and from work, is up 27%, Adelman added.

"Over 90% of the people using this use it for work," he said. "Plus, they're traveling in smaller groups, with three or four people on the bus at one time."

