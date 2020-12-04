Counteroffer proposes adjusting boundary lines to move Cool Branch Volunteer Fire and Rescue station into Franklin County

Working together

Ben Farmer, the Callands-Gretna district supervisor, whose district includes the Cool Branch station, said Franklin County’s proposal is not perfect, but it’s something both sides can continue to work from.

“I’m happy with where we are right now because to me it shows the two counties working together,” Farmer said. “If we can make this work, they’re able to serve their customers in The Water’s Edge [housing] community by using a building that we currently have. That saves them, and it also keeps my citizens being served without Pittsylvania County having to buy any additional equipment, build any additional buildings. That one agency is going to continue what it’s been doing, which is serving both localities without either tax base having to see a significant cost increase by establishing a new agency.”

In Franklin County’s proposal, there is no timeframe for how long Cool Branch would continue to provide volunteer fire and EMS services in Pittsylvania County. Adding that kind of language will be part of Pittsylvania County’s counter, Farmer said.