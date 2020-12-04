Counteroffer proposes adjusting boundary lines to move Cool Branch Volunteer Fire and Rescue station into Franklin County

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors originally gave a deadline of Tuesday for Franklin County to choose one of three new funding options that would allow the Cool Branch Volunteer Fire and Rescue agencies to continue responding to emergency calls in the neighboring locality.
But those discussions have again been granted an extension after Franklin County presented a proposal of its own last week.
The board, upon receiving the counteroffer, elected to move the deadline for a decision to Jan. 1, giving its members enough time to review the proposal and make a push for certain changes.
In Franklin County’s proposal, the counties would agree to an adjustment of their county lines to incorporate the Cool Branch facility — located at 3016 Smith Mountain Road in Penhook — into Franklin County. In doing so, Cool Branch would become a Franklin County entity, and that county would take on the lion’s share of capital costs for operating the facility and its equipment. Further, Pittsylvania County would pay Cool Branch $20,000 per year for volunteer fire and EMS services in the same region of Pittsylvania County it covers now.
That figure of $20,000 is the same annual amount that Pittsylvania County currently receives from Franklin County for providing volunteer fire and rescue services across county lines.
All told, Pittsylvania County is able to receive the same volunteer fire and rescue services it currently does — and save money by no longer providing most of the funds to operate the station — if it is willing to give up Cool Branch as an entity of Pittsylvania County.
There are certain particulars in Franklin County’s proposal that Pittsylvania County members will look to change, but this is seen as a step in the right direction toward an agreement.
“Pittsylvania County is pleased that Franklin County leaders are actively participating in negotiations about funding for the Cool Branch Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad,” Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said in a statement. “We look forward to hashing out the details in a mutually beneficial, equitable funding arrangement that works for both localities and the entire Penhook community.”
These proceedings follow several years of discussions between the localities that centered on Franklin County’s level of funding for an emergency response unit located in Pittsylvania County that takes more than 60% of its response calls in Franklin County. Since 2011, Pittsylvania County has provided $1.2 million in funding for the Cool Branch station, compared to just $200,000 received from Franklin County.
“Regardless of any outcomes [of these discussions], Franklin County will assure residents of that area of uninterrupted, continued and improved fire and EMS services,” said Franklin County Administrator Christopher Whitlow.
Working together
Ben Farmer, the Callands-Gretna district supervisor, whose district includes the Cool Branch station, said Franklin County’s proposal is not perfect, but it’s something both sides can continue to work from.
“I’m happy with where we are right now because to me it shows the two counties working together,” Farmer said. “If we can make this work, they’re able to serve their customers in The Water’s Edge [housing] community by using a building that we currently have. That saves them, and it also keeps my citizens being served without Pittsylvania County having to buy any additional equipment, build any additional buildings. That one agency is going to continue what it’s been doing, which is serving both localities without either tax base having to see a significant cost increase by establishing a new agency.”
In Franklin County’s proposal, there is no timeframe for how long Cool Branch would continue to provide volunteer fire and EMS services in Pittsylvania County. Adding that kind of language will be part of Pittsylvania County’s counter, Farmer said.
“All of our citizens are currently being served through volunteers up there. As long as they can continue to run [calls], which I see no problem why they shouldn’t or couldn’t, I think we’ll be just fine,” Farmer said. “When we do our counter, we want to be able to forecast years and years out to have that backup if the volunteers are unable to continue for whatever reason.”
The proposal outlines that full-time fire and rescue workers would respond to calls in Franklin County.
Franklin County’s proposal also dictates that it will pay Pittsylvania County $500,000 if Cool Branch determines it is no longer willing or able to provide fire and rescue services in Pittsylvania County. Farmer said stipulating how that payment is made — either over time or in one lump sum — also needs to be outlined in the agreement.
“I really hope that part of the contract is never needed because I hope we can continue to work together,” Farmer said. “That’s only in there in case there’s a breakup, and I don’t see that happening in the near future.”
Boundary change
He added that Pittsylvania County will not agree to a boundary change that includes a section of land on the other side of Smith Mountain Road, as Franklin County’s proposal calls for.
“We’re not giving them the pieces across the road,” Farmer said. “We’re only going to give them the property that the two buildings are on [if this agreement passes].”
In October, Pittsylvania County offered three options to Franklin County:
- adjusting the response area for Cool Branch and Franklin County paying for each service call within its borders;
- Franklin County contributing $40,000 annually for fire and rescue services and reimbursing Pittsylvania County for 50% of all future equipment costs; or
- incorporating a section of Franklin County into Pittsylvania County in exchange for the latter providing 24/7 paid EMS coverage.
At the time, Farmer said the options and the Tuesday deadline were presented to Franklin County in an attempt to expedite the process of finally reaching an agreement. Those talks will extend at least another month.
If a decision is reached to amend the county borders, the final call is made by delegates in Richmond. It’s not guaranteed that the proposal would receive full support there, but because the borders would be changing for the sake of a safety issue and not an economic development issue, for example, Farmer said the final step should be relatively smooth once the two sides agree.
