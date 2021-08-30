UPDATE: Pittsylvania County courthouse complex closed after multiple COVID-19 positive tests

The Pittsylvania County courthouse complex closed Monday afternoon following what county officials called “COVID-19 exposures.”

Impacted areas include the treasurer’s office, the commissioner of the revenue, the commonwealth’s attorney and the clerk of court, county officials posted on Facebook.

Those offices are expected to reopen at noon Tuesday.

“I can’t speak to the number of exposures, but I will say there were multiple confirmed positive cases,” Pittsylvania County spokesperson Caleb Ayers told the Register & Bee on Monday afternoon.

Presiding Judge Stacey Moreau make the decision to close the complex, Ayers said.

“If you have business to complete with any of the affected offices please wait until after noon on Tuesday,” officials wrote in the Facebook post. “All court proceedings that were scheduled for Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning will be rescheduled, and all participants will be notified of their new dates.”