Two Pittsylvania County offices close after employees test positive for COVID-19

Two Pittsylvania County offices are closed to the public after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Offices of treasurer and commissioner of the revenue will remain off-limits to residents through Dec. 9, the county reported in a news release Monday afternoon.

At least one employee from both offices tested positive for COVID-19, Pittsylvania County Spokesperson Caleb Ayers confirmed to the Register & Bee. Both workers were in the office Wednesday before closing for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and employees are being tested as appropriate," Ayers said.

The offices are undergoing "deep cleaning," and officials are working on contact tracing.

Both offices are located inside the Pittsylvania County Courthouse, but no other departments in the building are believed to have been exposed, the release stated.

County administration is making accommodations for workers to perform their duties from home until the office can reopen Dec. 10.