Two Pittsylvania County offices close after employees test positive for COVID-19

Two Pittsylvania County offices are closed to the public after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Offices of treasurer and commissioner of the revenue will remain off-limits to residents through Dec. 9, the county reported in a news release Monday afternoon.
At least one employee from both offices tested positive for COVID-19, Pittsylvania County Spokesperson Caleb Ayers confirmed to the Register & Bee. Both workers were in the office Wednesday before closing for the Thanksgiving holiday.
"We are monitoring the situation closely and employees are being tested as appropriate," Ayers said.
The offices are undergoing "deep cleaning," and officials are working on contact tracing.
Support Local Journalism
Both offices are located inside the Pittsylvania County Courthouse, but no other departments in the building are believed to have been exposed, the release stated.
County administration is making accommodations for workers to perform their duties from home until the office can reopen Dec. 10.
"Pittsylvania County remains committed to ensuring continuity of services for our citizens while also providing a safe working environment for our employees," Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said in the news release.
Although the offices are closed, residents may pay taxes:
- Online at https://keyweb.pittgov.net/BillPay/.
- Mailing payments to P.O. Box 230 Chatham, VA 24531.
- Calling 800-272-9829.
- Using the drop box outside the courthouse.
For more information, call the commissioner of the revenue's office at 434-432-7940 or the treasurer at 434-432-7960.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.