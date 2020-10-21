COVID-19 pandemic affects free bus rides to polls in Danville

For the third year in a row, Danville is offering free bus rides to the polls on Election Day — even with COVID-19 forcing the city to make adjustments in the way it offers public transportation.

On Nov. 3, the city's transportation department will have an additional bus sent to pick up passengers at heavy ridership routes because only 12 riders are allowed to be on a bus at a time, transportation director Marc Adelman said.

Customers disallowed from boarding the first bus will be able to get on the one behind it, Adelman said.

If the second bus fills up and there are still customers waiting at the stop, a Reserve-A-Ride bus will be sent to pick them up, he said.

"We're going to be deploying all our available resources to maintain safety, set limitations and also improve access for the buss service," Adelman said.

With 28 of 30 driving positions filled, "I feel comfortable we'll have the staff available to support that," he said.

The busiest routes in the city are the Riverside Drive route, including the Danville Mall and Walmart; North Main Street; and South Main Street that serves the area around Danville Community College, Adelman said.