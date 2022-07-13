COVID-19 restrictions in China delay Danville's battery storage project

A battery storage project that would save money for the city and help lead to lower electric costs for consumers is expected to begin operating soon.

The battery storage system located at 864 Monument St. should be operating by late August, but COVID-19 restrictions in China have delayed shipping of the batteries, said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey.

"Most of everything is at the site, but we're waiting on the batteries," Grey said Wednesday.

The project was previously expected to be operational in May.

The batteries were shipped from Hong Kong this week and are expected to arrive the second week of August, he said. A ribbon-cutting is tentatively expected to be held in September, Grey said.

"Everything is ready to go except for the batteries," Grey said.

The 10.6-megawatt project was constructed by Delorean Power in Arlington. The company will own and operate the battery storage system under an agreement with Danville Utilities. Delorean develops systems for other projects in the mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Midwest.

Under the 20-year agreement, officials expect to save $1.2 million in transmission and capacity costs in the first year.

"As transmission costs increase, so will the savings," Grey said.

Officials expect to spend about $9.6 million over the 20-year agreement, and save about $48.3 million over the same period. The city will pay $4.25 per kilowatt per month, or about $541,000 in the first year, with a decrease per year due to a 1.5% decline in battery capacity per year.

The system has a rated capacity of 10.5 megawatts and 24.6 megawatt hours. That means it can provide approximately 10.5 megawatts of power for almost 2.5 hours during the peak events.

Danville leaders say the project will ease the burden on the city’s energy demand in peak times — in turn lowering costs.

The battery storage system will harness power and push it out when there’s a strain on the electrical grid during peak use. This can happen, for example, during extremely hot summer days when air conditioning systems are operating at full capacity.

When peak situations happen, the battery storage system's release of power into the grid will reduce the demand for electricity. That will prevent increases in future costs.

Although there’s plenty of power available during peak times, the high load periods are the electric utility industry’s equivalent of rush-hour traffic. Reducing demand will save on future power costs, Danville Utilities officials said. Peak events determine the city’s cost for transmission service and power capacity.

"Our highest peak hour of the year determines our rate for the next year," Grey said. "The goal of the battery storage system is to take the load off the system and save money for our customers. It will discharge energy during that period of time and save us a considerable amount of money on transmission and capacity costs."

About 40% of Danville Utilities' power supply costs are transmission- and capacity-related, Grey said.

The battery system site is located off Industrial Avenue across from Goodyear Boulevard. It includes eight fenced-in battery containers that resemble tractor trailers.

"The containers came from China and have been here a month and a half," Grey said. "They were delayed too because of COVID restrictions in China."

The system will charge the batteries during off-peak energy use times when costs are lower and discharge electric during on-peak times when those costs are higher. The system will enable Danville Utilities to avoid transmission and energy capacity costs it must pay.