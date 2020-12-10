Customer services offices at Danville's financial services center closed following COVID-19 exposure

The customer services offices at the Charles H. Harris Financial Services Center will be closed until further notice beginning on Friday, the city of Danville announced Thursday afternoon.

The offices will be closed after several employees quarantine at home following a COVID-19 exposure. The building will undergo cleaning and disinfection.

Payment collection offices will operate normally, with payments being accepted inside the building, at the dropbox and at the drive-through window.

Customer service staff will still address account needs by email at customerservice@danvilleva.gov and by phone at 434-799-5125.

This marks the second time a government office had to close in the Dan River Region amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Offices of treasurer and commissioner of the revenue in Pittsylvania County were off-limits to residents last week after employees tested positive for COVID-19. Those offices reopened Monday.