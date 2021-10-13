Dan River Region governments still having a tough time finding workers

More than a month after enhanced unemployment benefits expired, local governments continue to grapple with challenges finding workers.

The city of Danville has 47 job postings on its website, which is not much of a difference since June, when the city had 52 job openings in a variety of departments, despite recently increasing pay ranges for municipal positions and offering a more generous benefits package.

“We have not seen much of a change from that,” said Danville human resources director Sara Weller. “I was hoping we would.”

Danville has roughly 1,200 full-time and part-time employees.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the city has seen a marked decline in applications, Weller said.

The city received 111 applications from Oct. 1-13, a nearly 50% decline from the 207 filled out and sent to the city during the same period in 2019, according to figures from Weller.

In 2020, the total number of job applications to the city dropped to 5,367 from 7,998 in 2019, she said. The city has received 4,055 applications so far this calendar year, Weller said.

The ending of enhanced unemployment benefits on Sept. 1 — more than a month ago — has not made a difference, Weller said.