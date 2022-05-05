Dan River Region lawmakers return to tobacco commission

After being removed from the Virginia Tobacco Commission two years ago, Del. Danny Marshall has been re-appointed to the commission and is eager to focus once again on continuing to bring jobs to Southside.

Marshall, R-Danville, was removed in May 2020 by then-Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Fiiler-Corn, a Fairfax Democrat who has since been replaced as speaker by Republican Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah.

“Danville and Pittsylvania County are doing pretty well,” Marshall told the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday. “We look to keep that moving forward.”

Following a Republican sweep of the top three statewide offices and a retaking of the majority in the House of Delegates last November, Republicans are once again in control of the commission. Also, most of the seats on the board were returned to lawmakers from the state’s tobacco footprint.

Before being removed two years ago, Marshall had served on the commission since 2007. Though her action was not unusual for a party in power, the board’s job is not political, Marshall pointed out.

“The results of the tobacco commission are not political,” he said. “It’s about trying to help citizens get better jobs.”

The commission has 28 members and was created by the 1999 Virginia General Assembly. Its mission is the promotion of economic growth and development in communities formerly dependent on tobacco, including Danville and Pittsylvania County, using proceeds from the national tobacco settlement, according to the commission’s website.

Members include state delegates and senators, residents and farmers.

So far, the commission has awarded 2,285 grants totaling more than $1.17 billion across the state’s tobacco region, and has provided $309 million in indemnification payments to tobacco growers and quota holders, according to the commission’s website.

For Marshall, who also chairs the commission’s Incentives & Loans Committee and serves on the Southside Economic Development and Executive committees, his priorities include bringing more jobs to Danville and Pittsylvania County and attracting a major industry to the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill that would yield at least 1,000 jobs.

Another focus is to bring more companies, on the scale of those including Tyson Foods Inc. and AeroFarms, that would provide 250 to 350 high-paying jobs above the area’s prevailing wage with good benefits and a large capital investment, he said. Those projects help grow the region’s tax base, he said.

Though he was disappointed at being removed from the commission two years ago and called it “a 100% partisan move,” Marshall said the board did a good job during the time he was gone.

“I’m glad to have a seat at the table now,” he said.

Another member who was re-appointed last summer after being removed from the commission was state Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Clarksville.

“The focus needs to continue to be workforce training and preparing the region for economic opportunities, whether they are existing businesses expanding or working with economic developers to try to attract new employers,” Ruff said Thursday.

Companies are having a tough time finding workers partly because not enough people are trained to perform the jobs, Ruff added.

“We need to make sure we’re keeping those available jobs full,” he said. “We need to avoid losing economic advantage from not being to able to produce products we need to produce.”

Repeated attempts to contact newly appointed commission member Del. Les Adams, R-Chatham, were unsuccessful.

