Dan River Region meetings planned next week to unveil tourism study findings

After receiving more than 2,000 responses to a regional tourism branding survey, the Danville Office of Economic Development & Tourism will unveil the results next week.

The goal was to aid in developing a regional tourism brand and marketing program. While not specifically mentioned, a new casino opening in Danville in 2024 is expected to bring in about 2 million visitors annually, dramatically boosting the region’s tourism industry.

Information gathered during the survey process will help in shaping the the region’s “tourism story” for years to come, a previous news release stated.

“There were some incredibly valuable insights that came out of this recent research effort. I’m excited to have our partners at Eddy Alexander share what they learned and how they’ll be using it to guide the next steps in their process,” Lisa Meriwether, tourism manager, said in a statement. “Big things are happening in this area and sharing the information we’re collecting through this process is important to ensuring that we are building a community-led, and data supported regional tourism program.”

The Danville Office of Economic Development & Tourism is the official destination marketing organization for the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County, according to a news release.

Two public meetings are planned for Sept. 15. One will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Danville Science Center and the other is set from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham.

Light refreshments will be served at both events.

Both events will begin with a presentation of data collected. Then, attendees will have a chance to give more insights.

Feedback provided during the two sessions will be carefully considered in the development of the region’s upcoming tourism master plan, branding, and promotional efforts, the release stated.