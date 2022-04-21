Dan River Region officials continue efforts to crack down on skill game violations

Danville and Pittsylvania County continue to crack down on skill game operators out of compliance.

Thursday morning, the Danville Board of Zoning Appeals voted to uphold the zoning administrator's decision to disallow two gaming operators from applying for special use permits for indoor commercial recreation.

"What they were proposing was against the law," said Gus Dyer, the board's chairman. "We upheld that determination [from the zoning administrator]. He was correct in telling them they could not apply."

The skill game machines were illegal under current ABC rules, said Planning Director and Zoning Administrator Doug Plachcinski. They were proposed for locations at 504 Kemper Road and 3007 Riverside Drive.

"You cannot ask permission for something that has never been legal," Plachcinski told the Danville Register & Bee.

He had sent notices of violation to the two locations for operating skill games.

In a zoning variance/appeal of a zoning violation for games at 3007 Riverside Drive, SND Management LLC representative Shelby Fitzgerald wrote that "skill games are in the Virginia Judicial System and there is no clear legal guidance on this issue."

"There are other stores within a close radius that offer skill games," Fitzgerald added. "Skill games are already in use throughout the city and state. A special use permit is not available for Danville's [businesses] and therefore needs to be granted."

In the second appeal regarding games at Kemper Road, Usman Enterprises Inc. representative Gazanfar Ali wrote that skill games were operating on his street and within his property location.

However, Ali was allowed by the board to operate skilled games at 900 S. Main St. pending consideration of his application for a special use permit there. That location was legal under previous state law and had received a notice of violation under the city's old rules, before the city recently classified skill games under adult use, Plachcinski said. Therefore, Ali can apply for a special use permit under the city's old ordinance, Plachcinski said.

Skill games are illegal in the state of Virginia. However, there is a court injunction against enforcing the ban pending the outcome of a court case next month in Greensville County. But Danville can still enforce violations of its zoning ordinance, even if they involve skill games.

Earlier this month, the Danville Planning Commission voted to postpone consideration of a request for a special use permit for a skill game arcade at a former car dealership on 4764 Riverside Drive until June 13, after the court case is expected to be decided.

Brad Skidmore and Bill Powell applied for a special use permit for a skilled gaming facility. They plan to renovate Robert Woodall’s former Mitsubishi building into a skilled gaming arcade at 4764 Riverside Drive.

So far, Plachcinski said the city has sent out about 10 or 11 notices of violation to gaming facilities that do not have special use permits. There will be a couple of more such appeals heard before the board of zoning appeals next month, he said.

Operators that receive a notice have 30 days to appeal or come into compliance with city rules.

As for skill game locations in Pittsylvania County, "Some of the establishments that were notified have ceased operations, but others continue to operate," said county spokesperson Caleb Ayers.

When a business receives notice of violation in the county, it has 15 days to shut down gaming operations, Ayers said.

"County authorities will take steps to prosecute those that continue to operate skill game machines illegally 15 days after the notice," he said.

About eight establishments in the county have been notified so far, Ayers said. However, ones that were operating under old ABC rules are legal and will not receive notices, he added.

