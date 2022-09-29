Dan River Region officials prepare for impact from Hurricane Ian remnants

Danville and Pittsylvania County are gearing up for what's expected to be a stormy weekend in the region as a result of Hurricane Ian.

The region can expect 3 to 5 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

"It's going to be a wet weekend," said Patrick Wilson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

The hurricane has plowed through Florida and will head northeast back out onto the Atlantic Ocean before making a left turn into South Carolina, Wilson said. As it enters into the Carolinas, it will have weakened and will settle near Boone, North Carolina, and then stall, he said.

However, a high-pressure front over eastern Canada will block Ian from heading north from Boone, he said. But it will take until Monday or Tuesday for another system from the Rocky Mountains to push Ian off the Eastern shore, Wilson said.

The heaviest rain will likely hit Danville and Pittsylvania County on Friday afternoon and continue into the evening and nighttime, he said. Winds are expected to reach 30-35 miles per hour, Wilson said.

There will likely be heavy downpours and flooding is possible, he said. Residents should be on the lookout for downed trees, as well, Wilson added.

"Trees get overwhelmed with water," he said. "They might come down."

There is an 80% percent chance of rain Friday, with a high of 61 anticipated, according to the National Weather Service. Between three-quarters of an inch and an inch is expected Friday before lows dip to 52 and another one to two inches forecast for that night.

By Saturday morning, the downpour will ease up a bit, with showers continuing and periods of rain through Tuesday, Wilson said. The high will be 62 Saturday, with another quarter- to half-inch of rain possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are expected through Tuesday before the sun appears once again Wednesday, when highs are supposed to reach 71, according to the National Weather Service.

Danville officials are getting the city ready for rough conditions.

"We're doing standard preparation for a storm of this magnitude," said Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich. "We're ensuring our pumps are operational, chainsaws and emergency equipment is checked and ready to go."

Barricades and traffic barrels are collected and put into vehicles to dispatch to locations where needed, Drazenovich said.

Also, the floodgates on River Street are closed to prevent a rising Dan River from flooding the roads, he said.

"We'll have our crews on standby," Drazenovich said.

Danville Utilities has asked for mutual aid in the form of an additional crew from out of state.

"They'll be traveling from Ohio to Danville tomorrow afternoon," said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey.

The 13 linemen will head to hurricane-ravaged Florida after they're done here, Grey said.

Outages in Danville Utilities' service area are expected, he said.

"We have all our crew on call, all our contractors on call," Grey said. "We have all of our resources available to us."

To prepare for an emergency, residents are encouraged to consult Danville Utilities' Storm Preparation Guide at danvilleutilities.com. To access the document, go to "Resources" and click "storm preparation guide."

In Pittsylvania County, emergency service officials have their virtual operations center up and running and extra staff on hand at the dispatch center.

Also, "we're providing additional staffing for the public safety department," said Chris Key, the county's public safety director.

The county will also have extra emergency vehicles ready, he said. On a normal weekend, the public safety department has three ambulances. But this time, there will be four ambulances and a rescue vehicle.

Also, volunteers at fire-and-rescue organizations will be staffing their stations, Key said.