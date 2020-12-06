Dan River Region school districts receive state funds for security upgrades

Schools in Danville and Pittsylvania County were named on Friday as recipients of School Security Equipment Grants money to pay for modern security equipment in school buildings and on buses.

The Virginia Department of Education announced $12 million will be distributed to 489 schools in 102 school systems across the state. The criteria for receiving the funds give priority to schools with high numbers of offenses, schools most in need of enhanced security equipment, schools with equipment needs based on a school security audit and schools in divisions least able to afford the upgrades.

Danville Public Schools will receive $232,000 to be spread among Gibson Elementary, Forest Hills Elementary, Johnson Elementary, Grove Park Preschool, Bonner Middle School, Park Avenue Elementary, Schoolfield Elementary, Westwood Middle School, Woodberry Hills Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Intermediate, John M. Langston Focus, Galileo Magnet High School and George Washington High School.

Pittsylvania County Schools was one of 10 school systems to receive the maximum allowable grant of $250,000. That money was earmarked for Dan River High School and Southside Elementary.

A local match of 25% is required of the school divisions.