Dan River Regional legislative leaders will give their insights on this year's General Assembly session at a breakfast event next month.

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is inviting members — and future members — for the gathering set from 7:30 to 9 a.m. May 10 at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Part of the chamber's regular regular Business@Breakfast series, this event will feature state Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Clarksville; Del Danny Marshall, R-Danville; and Del Les Adams, R-Chatham.

“Our legislators welcome the opportunity to represent and hear from business people," Linda Hutson Green, chair of the chamber’s legislative committee, said. "The chamber looks out for the interests of business by connecting our members to policy makers.”

Chamber officials are looking for questions to pose to the lawmakers. The deadline to submit is May 1 by emailing crystal@dpchamber.org. Questions will be answered as time permits, a news release stated.

To register, visit www.dpchamber.org. The cost to attend is $30 for members and $35 for future members and includes a continental breakfast.

The event is sponsored by SoVa Legal and W&W Luxury Limousine Service.

The chamber's mission is to "work to improve the business climate and contribute to the success of members throughout the Dan River Region," according to the release. The organization has 530 members and more than 21,000 member employees.