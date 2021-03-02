Danville approves adding Pittsylvania County supervisor to utility commission

The Danville Utility Commission will add a representative from the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, following a vote from Danville City Council on Tuesday night.

Councilmen voted 8-1 to add a non-voting member from the board to the commission.

Councilman Madison Whittle voted against the idea. The vote came after lengthy discussion among council members.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whittle told the Danville Register & Bee there are already enough seats available on the commission for a member of the board of supervisors to fill.

Under city rules, the utility commission has seven members that serve three-year terms (before the addition of a board of supervisors member).

Six members are appointed by City Council, plus the city manager or acting city manager.

Of the six members appointed by council, at least one member must be a customer of the utility system from outside the Danville city limitg, at least four must be residents of Danville, and one member is an at large customer of the utility system.

Also, a member of City Council is appointed as a non-voting member. Tuesday night’s vote added such a member from the board of supervisors.

Following the addition of a county board of supervisors member, the commission now has eight members in all.

John Crane reports for the Danville Register & Bee. Contact him at jcrane@registerbee.com or (434) 791-7987.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.