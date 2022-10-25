Danville battery project charged, ready to begin

Officials from the city and Delorean Power held a ribbon-cutting for Danville Utilities' 10.5-megawatt battery project Tuesday morning.

The battery-storage system will charge the batteries during off-peak energy use times when costs are lower and discharge electricity during on-peak times when those costs are higher. The system will enable Danville Utilities to avoid transmission and energy capacity costs it must pay.

The battery storage system will harness power and push it out when there’s a strain on the electrical grid during peak use. This can happen, for example, during extremely hot summer days when air conditioning systems are operating at full capacity.

When peak situations happen, the battery storage system’s release of power into the grid will reduce the demand for electricity. That will prevent increases in future costs.

The project was constructed by Delorean Power in Arlington. The company will own and operate the battery storage system under an agreement with Danville Utilities. Delorean develops systems for other projects in the mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Midwest.

Under the 20-year agreement, officials expect to save $1.2 million in transmission and capacity costs in the first year.

The battery system site is located off Industrial Avenue across from Goodyear Boulevard. It includes eight fenced-in battery containers that resemble tractor trailers.

During the event, Delorean Power presented a $10,000 check for Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity to help pay for construction of the group's Habitat Village North project along Seminole Drive in Danville. The project will include 27 single-family homes for those qualifying for assistance.