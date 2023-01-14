Danville celebrates expansion of The Brick

Officials from the River District Association and the City of Danville joined other area leaders and resents Friday afternoon in celebrating the expansion of The Brick Running and Tri Store, which specializes in the sale of shoes, apparel, equipment and nutrition to walkers, runners and triathletes.

Located at 410 Main St., Adam Jones opened the store 10 years ago. The Brick’s new expanded upstairs provides additional retail space for expanded service and product offerings related to bike sales and gear, as well as bike repair and a common community space for group gatherings where relationships and friendships can be forged through the love of physical activity.

“As a cardiologist, I cannot stress enough the many benefits of physical activity,” Danville Vice Mayor Dr. Gary Miller said. “Adam and his staff are ready to assist you with meeting your goals. On behalf of the City Council, City staff, and all citizens of Danville, I congratulate Adam on growing his business in Danville.”

Jones was awarded funds from the River District Association’s Dream Launch Pitch Competition to assist with the expansion.

"It is essential to continue to support entrepreneurs that wish to successfully open and/or grow their businesses for the long-term economic diversification and success of our community" said Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association. "The Brick expansion is a great example of a very successful existing business that is able to grow and serve even more customers, highlighting how important successful collaborations are for our community overall.”

The building is owned by the Industrial Development Authority, which assisted in the expansion.

“The Brick, 410 Main Street, is expanding in the River District. That means business is good, and this is a sign of success,” said Neal Morris, IDA board chairman. “The IDA is always happy when we participate in the success of our businesses!”

The Danville Office of Economic Development & Tourism recruits and retains businesses for the Danville area. The office provides information on available sites and buildings, incentives and other financial resources and offers a website designed for the business community at www.discoverdanville.com.

The River District Association was organized in 1999 as the Downtown Danville Association. In May 2015, the organization was renamed the River District Association to complement the city’s River District brand and is an accredited Virginia and National Main Street Community. More information about the River District Association can be found at www.riverdistrictassociation.com.

The Industrial Development Authority works in cooperation with the city and its economic development office to promote and facilitate redevelopment activities in the River District by the purchase, renovation, and subsequent lease or sale of real estate sites throughout the district.