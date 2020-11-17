Danville City Council approves changes to city manager contract, paid Juneteenth holiday

Danville's city manager would get an extra two months of severance if he is terminated for no reason, following a vote from Danville City Council on Tuesday night.

Council members voted 8-0 for the change during its regular meeting. Councilman Madison Whittle was absent.

The vote also allows City Manager Ken Larking to transfer retirement assets and accumulated sick leave from 14 years working for other local governments in North Carolina before he began working for Danville in 2013.

Council also voted 8-0 to establish Juneteenth as an observed holiday for employees of the city of Danville.

Juneteenth marks the date of June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas, were the last in the former Confederacy to find out they had been freed.

The city's observance of Juneteenth will bring the total of paid holidays for Danville municipal employees to 15 1/2.

In other matters, the city also voted 8-0 to formally certify Caesars Entertainment as the city's preferred casino gaming operator and authorize Mayor Alonzo Jones to submit the city's certification of the company to the Virginia Lottery Department.

