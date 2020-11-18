Danville City Council approves changes to city manager's contract

"Once we get that [amount], we will be able to roll that into our system and determine the difference," she said.

Larking has about 900 accumulated hours of sick leave — effectively 22.5 work weeks — from his previous employment, and Weller told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday that an actuary would have to evaluate the sick leave to find out what the city's cost would be to transfer those hours into its system.

"There's a conversion we use to credit sick leave to years of service," Weller said. "It might be different from what they used in North Carolina.

"If I have 40 hours of sick leave, that doesn't just equal five days of retirement."

Just before council's vote, council member James Buckner said, "This is about retention. This is about retaining a good man in the right position."

Larking has worked for the city since 2013, first as deputy city manager before becoming city manager in 2016.

His current salary is $177,019 per year.

"I appreciate the vote of confidence in the change to my contract," Larking told council before praising the work of Deputy City Manager Earl Reynolds, department heads and council.