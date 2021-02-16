Danville City Council approves pay raises for city manager, city attorney and city clerk

Danville City Council voted 8-0 to approve pay raises for the city manager, city attorney and city clerk.
City Manager Ken Larking's annual salary will go up from $177,019 to $190,000 and yearly pay for City Attorney Clarke Whitfield and City Clerk Susan DeMasi will increase to $145,516 and $58,512, respectively.
Councilman Barry Mayo was absent.
The city manager's job duties include overseeing employees, meeting with department heads, drawing up annual proposed budgets and others.
The salary increases will go into effect March 1.
