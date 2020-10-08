Danville City Council approves police station project after debate about timing, location and other issues

If voters don’t approve the casino, the city will have a problem finding money for the project — and the would mean raising taxes, she said.

City Attorney Clarke Whitfield pointed out that the sales-and-lease agreement states that the agreements will be null and void should the casino referendum fail.

Renovation plan

Tamson said she used to work in the former Dan River Inc. executive office building, where the new station would be located.

“I don’t know how you’re going to renovate that into a modern police department” that will last several decades, she said.

The police station project would be a combination of construction of a new building and historic restoration of that original building, which the city then would lease.

A purchase-and-sale agreement would be for a separate lot — where the $8 million worth of new construction would take place — next door. The city would enter into an agreement that calls for the developer to finance the cost of construction.