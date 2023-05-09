Danville City Council member Larry Campbell Jr. is facing a charge of first-offense driving while intoxicated, according to arrest records from the Danville Police Department.

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. Saturday. Campbell was processed into the Danville City Jail after his arrest, according to Danville Police Department spokesperson Matt Bell.

Court records show an arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. Monday in Danville General District Court for the misdemeanor charge.

The charge occurred "following a report from a concerned citizen" in the 1900 block of South Boston Road, Bell said.

"The mayor and the City Council members are aware of the situation, but we do not have any comment beyond that," city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix told the Register & Bee.

Campbell, 71, was first elected to City Council in 2008, and his current term runs through the end of 2024.

Also, he's served as co-assistant pastor at Bible Way Cathedral Church since 1994, according to information from the city.

Danville City Council members paid tribute to his father, local civil rights leader Apostle Lawrence Campbell Sr., last month remembering him as an inspiring spiritual figure who left an indelible mark upon the city.

Mayor Alonzo Jones issued a proclamation declaring April 4 — the day Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968 — as Apostle Lawrence G. Campbell Sr. Day each year in Danville.

Campbell, 93, who co-founded Bibleway Cathedral with his wife, Gloria, and marched in Danville with King in 1963, died March 27.

Larry Campbell Jr. received the framed proclamation from Jones and delivered a brief but emotional speech to council during the meeting.

“I love you guys,” Campbell said to council members, flanked by his daughter, Rebecca Campbell, and his grandson at the podium. “I lost my mentor."

Campbell Jr. received his Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Averett University and his Masters degree in Guidance from North Carolina A & T University, city records state.

He serves as a board member for Goodwill, Daden, Rotary Club, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, the Boys and Girls Club, the Ministers Alliance, Head Start and Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

He also served as vice president of the NAACP and serves on Staunton River RIFA and the Community Health Coalition.