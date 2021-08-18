Danville City Council members implore residents to get vaccinated

Members of Danville City Council implored residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the delta variant surges and younger people catch the disease with serious complications and death.
"Anybody that thinks we're not in another crisis has got their heads buried in the sand," Vice Mayor Gary Miller, a cardiologist, said during statements from council members toward the end of their regular meeting Tuesday night. "It's probably going to get worse before it gets better."
Sovah Health-Danville's intensive care unit had 14 patients on ventilators, with 12 of them COVID-19 patients and "none vaccinated," Miller said.
Nine people died of the disease in Lynchburg last week, he said, adding that almost 30 people were on ventilators there.
A third of COVID-19 patients across the U.S. are under 30 and kids are starting to die of the sickness, Miller said.
"Get the vaccine," he said. "Tell your friends and family, if they haven't had it, they need it. It's just disheartening. It's worse now than it was last winter."
During the meeting, none of the members of council wore a mask, except for Miller. Danville is in a high-risk area for the transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That agency recommends people in high-risk areas wear face mask when in indoor settings.
Councilman Sherman Saunders pointed out that people who had not been vaccinated are now dying of the disease and begging others to get the vaccine.
"I don't know what else we can do, I really don't," Saunders said, referring to those who still refuse to get the vaccine or wear masks.
Mayor Alonzo Jones expressed disbelief at people neglecting their health and endangering others by refusing to get vaccinated.
“I don’t understand why it is such a battle for people wanting to take care of themselves,” Jones said at the meeting. “Here we have something [a vaccine] that can help us, but because of the politics we are willing to risk not only our lives but the lives of the kids.”
All members of Danville City Council are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Councilman Lee Vogler said he usually doesn't seek out vaccines — not even the flu shot — but he did get vaccinated against COVID.
"I strongly, strongly, strongly encourage people to get this vaccine," Vogler said.
He also pointed out how politicized the topic has become.
“There are folks who are big supporters of our current president, and there are folks who are big supporters of our previous president,” Vogler said. “There’s probably not a lot of things that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have in common, but there’s one thing they do have in common, they both got the vaccine. I think everyone should get it.”
Saunders also referred to citizens disregarding the vaccine and leaving it up to God to protect them.
“'God will provide,’ yeah, God gave you common sense too," Saunders said.
A personal battle
Councilman Lawrence Campbell, who battled COVID-19 and lost his wife to the disease, talked about his experience.
“To have experienced having the virus and in the process thinking you are going to die. You can’t breathe. You can’t walk. … I don’t know why I am sitting here. Honestly, if anybody should be alive, it should be my wife. … My wife was a holy lady.”
Campbell added, “You [those who remain unvaccinated] are going to play around with life and death when you have an opportunity to not only protect yourself but your family and friends? We know what is going down. This is serious.”
Councilman Barry Mayo talked about the surge in COVID-19 cases and how it could place in jeopardy the return of children to the school classrooms.
"What is it going to take for you to say, 'I need to do this [get the vaccine]?'" Mayo said. "Don't fool yourself. If you haven't done it, consider it. It only helps."
On Tuesday, there were 53 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Danville and Pittsylvania County. That number was the highest since February. The spike in caseloads also prompted Sovah Health-Danville to impose restrictions on visitors.
According to the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday, Danville has had 4,784 cases, 327 hospitalizations and 147 deaths during the pandemic.
Pittsylvania County has had 6,066 cases, 292 hospitalizations and 86 deaths since the pandemic began.
Vaccination figures
As for vaccinations, 40.1% of Danville's total population — including 49.5% of adults — is fully vaccinated
In Pittsylvania County, 38.4% of the overall population and 45.6% of adults have been vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control lists both Danville and Pittsylvania County as areas with high transmission. The CDC uses a four-tiered system to measure a community’s level of transmission: low, moderate, substantial, and high.
A community’s level of transmission is based on just two metrics: new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate, both measured over the last seven days.
Council members also offered their thoughts and prayers to Danville police officer Bonnie Jones and her family. Jones is hospitalized and on a ventilator at Sovah Health-Danville because of COVID-19.