Danville City Council members implore residents to get vaccinated

Councilman Sherman Saunders pointed out that people who had not been vaccinated are now dying of the disease and begging others to get the vaccine.

"I don't know what else we can do, I really don't," Saunders said, referring to those who still refuse to get the vaccine or wear masks.

Mayor Alonzo Jones expressed disbelief at people neglecting their health and endangering others by refusing to get vaccinated.

“I don’t understand why it is such a battle for people wanting to take care of themselves,” Jones said at the meeting. “Here we have something [a vaccine] that can help us, but because of the politics we are willing to risk not only our lives but the lives of the kids.”

All members of Danville City Council are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Councilman Lee Vogler said he usually doesn't seek out vaccines — not even the flu shot — but he did get vaccinated against COVID.

"I strongly, strongly, strongly encourage people to get this vaccine," Vogler said.

He also pointed out how politicized the topic has become.

