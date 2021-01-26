Danville City Council members oppose moving local elections from May to November

However, Vogler said he doesn't have a problem if the city ends up having to shift its local elections to May.

During its meeting Jan. 19, City Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution opposing a state Senate bill that would require the change.

The Virginia Senate narrowly passed the measure Thursday to move any municipal elections still held in the spring to November.

The bill will move on to the House of Delegates.

Delegate Danny Marshall, R-Danville, told the Danville Register & Bee he will vote against such a requirement.

"Members of City Council prefer to have their elections in May, so it's their call," Marshall said.

The Virginia Municipal League, which looks out for the interests of its member cities, towns and counties in the state, is against the bill.

"VML opposes the repeal of local authority to determine the timing of local elections," League Executive Director Michelle Gowdy said via email Tuesday. "There are pros and cons to holding local elections in either May or November, and a community ought to retain the ability to weigh its options and decide which date works best for its residents."