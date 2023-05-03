Danville Utilities customers can expect a small increase in their monthly bills starting this summer after Danville City Council voted to approve the cost adjustment during its meeting Tuesday night.

Council voted in favor of other items as well, including a raise in minimum pay for all city government employees, an 80% increase for City Council members and the mayor and pay hikes for the city manager and the city attorney.

However, three of the nine council members opposed the rate increases for water and electric.

Danville's utility bills are higher compared to those of other localities in the state, Councilman Lee Vogler pointed out.

The city has numerous projects going on and is seeing a lot of money come in, Vogler said, referring to recent increases in sales tax revenues and millions more in tax revenue expected from the upcoming Caesars Virginia casino.

"We've got all this money coming in, but then we're asking them [residents] to pay a little bit more," Vogler said, just before voting against the increase. "I'm just having a hard time wrestling with that one."

Councilmen Bryant Hood and Madison Whittle also opposed the move. Mayor Alonzo Jones, Vice Mayor Gary Miller and council members Sherman Saunders, Larry Campbell, James Buckner and Barry Mayo voted in favor.

Under the changes that will go into effect July 1, monthly customer charges for water and electric will go up from $9.50 to $10.50 and $11 to $12.50, respectively. Also, the rate for water consumption will inch up from $2.50 per 100 cubic feet to $2.55 per 100 cubic feet.

However, the electric customer charge increase will be offset by a slight decrease in the energy charge for electric.

Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey told council members the electric rate increase will be based on consumption. Higher-use customers will see a small decrease in cost and lower-use consumers will experience a slight increase.

"Overall, it's a 0% effect," Grey Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said to council. "It's just allocating costs where they're appropriate."

The Danville Utility Commission voted 5-1 in January to propose the adjustments following the results of a biennial rate study that were presented to the commission in December.

The average residential customer should expect a $1.25 bump in water cost per month.

Customer charges cover Danville Utilities' internal costs including meter, distribution and staff costs.

Government employees

City Council also unanimously voted to approve an increase in pay ranges for all for city government employees. The adjustment raises the minimum pay as well as maximum pay for positions.

"One-third of our workforce would be impacted by raising the minimum," said City Manager Ken Larking.

"This is the first time in the history of Danville that starting pay for all positions in the city of Danville is at 100% of the market and, in some cases, more," Vogler said. "So this is a big step for our city employees."

Miller said it was "imperative" to provide good compensation for city employees.

"If we're going to maintain this city and grow this city, we have to be competitive," Miller said. "Wages can't be less ... at the very least, they have to be equal to surrounding areas."

Low pay causes the city to lose employees and to have to train new, less experienced workers, which costs more money, he added.

"So actually, over the long run, if you can maintain your workforce, a good workforce, it's much more financially stable to raise those salaries," Miller said.

In addition to the pay adjustments, which resulted from a recent pay study, Larking has proposed pay-for-performance increases for city employees as part of the 2023-24 budget and another increase for workers based on the number of years they've been employed by the city.

Council members get raise

City workers aren't the only ones who will see hikes in pay.

City Council also voted unanimously to give themselves an 80% raise during Tuesday night's meeting. The increase will bring members' salaries to the maximum allowed for councils in a city of Danville's size.

Starting July 1, 2025, the mayor’s annual salary will go from $12,000 to $20,000 and city council members’ yearly pay from $10,000 to $18,000.

State law requires that any pay increase for council members not be implemented until July 1 after the next regularly scheduled general election for City Council. Danville’s next election for council members will be in November 2024.

It is the first raise for City Council since 2014.

Larking’s office researched City Council pay in three other cities in Virginia with similar-sized populations — Charlottesville, Manassas and Harrisonburg.

"I find it hard to believe they work any harder than we have, this council," Miller said of those other cities, expressing support for the raise.

All of the local governing bodies for those cities either pay the state-allowed maximum for their councils or have recently voted to. That maximum is $18,000 for council members and $20,000 for the mayor in cities with populations between 35,000 and 74,000, according to state law.

Danville’s population is around 41,000.

Council also voted to approve amended employment agreements with the city manager and city attorney.

The amended agreements raise Larking’s annual salary from $210,972.25 to $232,068.38, and City Attorney Clarke Whitefield’s yearly pay from $161,578.08 to $177,735.89.