Danville City Council set to reorganize Tuesday

Danville City Council will meet at noon Tuesday to reorganize and tap a mayor and vice mayor.

This marks the first time such a meeting will occur at the start of the calendar year. Before municipal elections were moved to November, council would regroup on the first business day in July.

Last month, voters returned incumbents up for reelection — James Buckner, Bryant Hood, Alonzo Jones and Dr. Gary Miller — to their seats. Those members will be sworn in for a new term of office Tuesday.

Alonzo Jones is currently the mayor and Miller serves as vice mayor.

After the swearing in and selection of mayor and vice mayor for a two-year term, the next order of business will be to decide where council members will sit. That'll happen by a random drawing, according to a news release.

Members of Danville City Council serve four-year, staggered terms. The other members are Larry Campbell, Barry Mayo, Sherman Saunders, Lee Vogler and Madison Whittle.

The reorganization affair will occur in the Council Chambers on the fourth floor of the Municipal Building, which is located at 427 Patton St.

Council will gather for its normal meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.