Danville City Council to consider increase in tax exemption for elderly and disabled

Elderly and disabled people in the city will likely see enhanced tax relief.

Danville City Council will consider Tuesday night whether to increase the income cap for participation in the real estate tax exemption program. The maximum allowed income would be increased from $20,000 to $30,000 per year, enabling more elderly and/or permanently disabled residents to pay less real estate tax or none at all.

The city code change, proposed by Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler in December, will provide qualifying applicants 100% exemption from real estate taxes for those whose annual income is up to $15,000 and 50% exemption on income between $15,001 and $30,000.

Also, a current option allowing deferral of real estate tax would be replaced with exemption.

The current income cap was established in Danville in 2001.

"The income limits for this program have not been adjusted since its inception," finance director Michael Adkins wrote in a letter to City Council. "In addition, the deferral program often results in an unanticipated tax burden for surviving family members that often goes unpaid."

Vogler proposed real estate tax relief for senior citizens and disabled people by raising the household income cap on those who can qualify for real estate tax relief from $20,000 to $40,000.

Vogler pitched the idea during closing communications from council members during a December meeting and said he hoped the council discusses the idea in future meetings.

“Most localities have a limit set much higher than us,” Vogler said toward the end of the meeting.

Citing inflation, including the increased costs of a gallon of gas, a loaf of bread and other items since 2001 as examples, Vogler said $20,000 is quite different than it was 20 years ago.

Vogler and Adkins told the Register & Bee on Monday that the cap to be voted on Tuesday was reduced because officials were unsure how many eligible taxpayers would participate and how much the change would affect the budget.

"We're making small, incremental changes," Adkins said. "In a year or two, we'll consider whether to bring it up to $40,000."

Adkins wanted "to see how it would play out in the first year," Vogler said. It's hard to get an idea of what the impact on the budget will be, he said.

"They wanted to play it a little safer this year and see what happens," Vogler said, adding that the cap can be raised further in the future.

"Thirty thousand is certainly an improvement over where we were," he said.

Other localities in the state have much higher caps on household income for the tax relief than Danville's current amount, including $52,000 in Chesterfield County, $53,000 in Hampton and $27,500 in Martinsville, Vogler said in December.

The city’s real estate tax abatement program for the elderly and people with disabilities is a complex, tiered system.

Currently, qualified residents with $10,000 or less in household income receive 100% relief from real estate tax.

Those with income from $10,001 to $15,000 receive either 50% of abatement or 100% deferral of taxes — under which the owner can forgo paying all taxes but their heirs will pay back taxes owed plus interest once they become the owners.

Those with $15,001 to $20,000 in household income can defer 100% of their tax until the heirs get the property.

Disabled veterans of all ages also qualify for real estate tax relief, with no income cap or limit on abatement. The disability must result from military service.

Abatement for disabled veterans only applies to the residence and up to an acre of land for the homesite.

Mayor Alonzo Jones said he supported the increased exemptions.

"Any relief we can give to our senior citizens and the disabled, I fully support," Jones said.

In another matter, City Council will also consider changing zoning ordinance infractions from criminal to civil violations. Those include illegal uses such as home-based businesses, having an accessory building too close to a neighbor's house and other infractions.

"The goal of doing it this way is to work out solutions without having to file criminal complaints," said planning director Doug Plachcinski.

Officials converted building code violations from criminal to civil cases about five years ago and have seen success from that, Plachcinski said. With that change, the city "has shown a good track record of getting them resolved without having to go to trial," he said.

Under the civil option, the city attorney's office would represent the city in court instead of relying on the commonwealth's attorney for prosecuting a criminal complaint, Plachcinski said.

"We can also attach penalties to the properties [in violation] and being able to do that gives us an additional enforcement tool," he said.

Danville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers on the fourth floor of the Municipal Building.

