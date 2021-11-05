Danville City Council to seek enterprise zone changes

Danville City Council voted Thursday night to seek changes in the boundaries of one enterprise zone in the city and changes to incentives offered for industries that locate in that zone and a second one in the region.

An enterprise zone is an area where industries can receive state and local incentives for locating there.

Amending the city’s boundaries is a routine process.

“It’s about trying to encourage new economic growth in the areas that need it,” said City Manager Ken Larking.

Council voted 8-0 in two separate votes for the changes to each zone. Vice Mayor Gary Miler was absent.

Danville’s Office of Economic Development wants to change the geographic boundaries and the incentives offered in the 1,800-acre enterprise zone throughout the city that includes the Central Business District, Tobacco Warehouse District, Cyber Park, Goodyear Boulevard, Dan River Schoolfield Complex, Riverview Industrial Park and the former Corning Plant.