Danville City Council votes to change name of Stonewall Therapeutic Center

Stonewall Therapeutic Center's name will be changing to reflect its neighborhood.

Danville City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to change the name of the facility to Camp Grove Recreational Center. It is located on Bradley Road just off North Main Street in the Camp Grove neighborhood.

"The residents in that area are for the name change," Vice Mayor Gary Miller said.

Councilman Lee Vogler recalled the push for the change starting two or three years ago with Camp Grove residents wanting the facility to be renamed.

"They are a proud neighborhood," Vogler said.

City Attorney Clarke Whitfield pointed out that the city will also have to pass another related ordinance to rename the voting precinct to reflect the facility's name change.

The facility was named after Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, the Confederate general. The Confederacy fought to preserve slavery during the Civil War.

Jackson is buried in Lexington.

Black leaders had called for the facility’s name to be changed for years.

Tommy Bennett, president of the Danville chapter of the NAACP, and the Rev. William Avon Keen, leader of the Danville chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, have requested the change.

“It’s a good move,” Bennett said early this month. “It’s way, way overdue, and it’s a good step toward getting a lot of these Confederate names down in Danville.”

The city formed a subcommittee in September 2020 to address concerns about Confederate monuments and buildings named after Confederate figures.

The removal of statues of Confederate figures and changing of school names increased in 2020 amid Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, and other related incidents.

The city-owned Stonewall Therapeutic Center used to be Stonewall Jackson Elementary School, which opened in 1915 and closed in 1978. The facility is used by children and adults with impairments.

In another matter, City Council voted to adopt a resolution issuing up to $141 million in general obligation bonds to pay toward school construction and renovations in the Danville Public School division. The bonds will be funded by revenue from the 1% local sales tax increase approved by voters in November.

City Manager Ken Larking also presented the proposed $285.6 million 2022-23 budget to council members during Tuesday night's meeting.

