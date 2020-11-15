Danville city manager seeks to extend severance pay, make other changes to contract

It is common for the requested provisions to be included in local government executive contracts, Larking said.

"Typically, it would be abnormal for such a thing to not be in the contract," he said, adding that it may have been an oversight on his part that they weren't in his.

It's typical for public employees to retire after 30 years of public service, Larking said.

"But to do that, they must have all their retirement assets under one system," he said.

Otherwise, Larking, 47, would have to work another 22 years in Danville — until he is nearly 70 — to reach 30 years. He will have worked for Danville for eight years in March 2021.

Larking's retirement assets from previous jobs were earned under the North Carolina Local Government Employees' Retirement System. If council approves his request, they would be transferred to the city of Danville's Employee Retirement System.

Larking said he is not looking for a position with any other locality and that he has not even looked at his resume.

"Danville has a lot of opportunities to make improvements for the people here," he said. "I look forward to working with a great group of individuals to accomplish those things."