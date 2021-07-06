Danville council approves casino entertainment district, new language for cannabis dispensing facilities

Danville now has a casino entertainment district where Caesars Virginia plans to build its $400 million casino resort. The city also has language in its ordinance defining cannabis dispensing facilities for the sale of medical marijuana.

Danville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to rezone 1100 W. Main St. in Schoolfield from M-I industrial manufacturing to C-E casino entertainment district.

Council also unanimously voted — after questions and lengthy discussion — to add a definition for cannabis dispensing facilities during its meeting Tuesday night.

As for the casino, Caesars Virginia senior director of design and constriction Mark Schlang told councilmen the company will present the casino’s design to council within the next couple of months.

Ceasars Virginia plans to build a casino resort at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield at the West Main Street location.

In addition, the old, 750-000-square foot finishing building will be demolished, Schlang told council.

“There are a lot of contaminants in the building,” Schlang told the Danville Register & Bee. “A lot of rusted rebar in the concrete. The cost of remediation is prohibitive.”

