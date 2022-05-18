Danville council approves tax relief for elderly

Danville City Council approved enhanced tax relief for the elderly during its meeting Tuesday night.

The 8-0 vote increases the income cap for participation in the real estate tax exemption program. The maximum allowed income will be increased from $20,000 to $30,000 per year, enabling more elderly and/or permanently disabled residents to pay less real estate tax or none at all.

City Councilman Sherman Saunders was absent.

"I'm so glad we're voting on this tonight," Councilman Lee Vogler said during discussion before the vote. "It was something our citizens have brought up to me."

Inflation is "through the roof right now" and the ones most affected are those on fixed incomes, Vogler said.

Vogler introduced the tax relief idea in December.

Before the vote, Vice Mayor Gary Miller asked how many individuals the tax relief will affect and how it will impact the city's budget.

Officials did not know how many individuals will be affected by the change.

"We don't really know exactly what the impact will be," said City Manager Ken Larking. "It really depends on how many applications we get. We don't have data to be able to look at to know who would qualify right now and who wouldn't qualify."

The city is starting off at this step (the new $30,000 cap) to see what the impacts on revenue will be, Larking added.

"There's really no way for us to pinpoint how many" people are not applying now due to exceeding the current income cap, said Danville finance director Michael Adkins.

The city already had a budget in place for the tax relief's effect on revenues, Adkins said.

The city code change will provide qualifying applicants 100% exemption from real estate taxes for those whose annual income is up to $15,000 and 50% exemption on income between $15,001 and $30,000.

Also, a current option allowing deferral of real estate tax would be replaced with exemption.

The current income cap was established in Danville in 2001.

Vogler proposed real estate tax relief for senior citizens and disabled people by raising the household income cap on those who can qualify for real estate tax relief from $20,000 to $40,000.

The cap approved Tuesday was reduced because officials were unsure how many eligible taxpayers would participate and how much the change would affect the budget.

“We’re making small, incremental changes,” Adkins told the Danville Register & Bee during an interview earlier this month. “In a year or two, we’ll consider whether to bring it up to $40,000.”

Other localities in the state have much higher caps on household income for the tax relief than Danville’s current amount, including $52,000 in Chesterfield County, $53,000 in Hampton and $27,500 in Martinsville.

The city’s real estate tax abatement program for the elderly and people with disabilities is a complex, tiered system.

Under the previous tax arrangement, qualified residents with $10,000 or less in household income receive 100% relief from real estate tax.

Those with income from $10,001 to $15,000 received either 50% of abatement or 100% deferral of taxes — under which the owner can forgo paying all taxes but their heirs will pay back taxes owed plus interest once they become the owners.

Disabled veterans of all ages also qualify for real estate tax relief, with no income cap or limit on abatement. The disability must result from military service.

Abatement for disabled veterans only applies to the residence and up to an acre of land for the homesite.

In another matter, City Council approved — by a 7-0 vote — Danville Public Schools' $98.2 million 2022-23 budget. Councilman Barry Mayo abstained from the vote due a conflict of interest.

Danville Public Schools’ budget for the upcoming year includes about $58 million from state funding, $6.6 million in federal grants, $22.8 million in local funding from the city of Danville and $948,191 from other restricted/special revenue.

That makes up the $88.4 million total operating budget for the school system.

However, the numbers could change once the General Assembly approves the state budget. The current budget proposal is based on former Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed state budget before he left office in January.

In addition to the $88.4 million operating budget, the overall budget also includes about $5.2 million for capital outlay and nearly $4.6 million for the child nutrition budget — for a total of $98.2 million.

A 5% salary increase for employees, a stipend for staff for extended school year to address learning loss and an increase in substitute pay to support teacher planning are part of the budget.

The budget also includes upgrades to tracks at George Washington High School and Langston Focus School, technology upgrades and new school buses with air conditioning.

