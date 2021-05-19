Danville council blesses budget with no tax hikes, thanks to casino cash in hand

The pay-for-performance increase will average about 2% in raises for the city’s employees. It will cost the city $960,620.

About $4.4 million is allocated for the Danville City Public School System, with $2.4 million to go toward a new running track around the football stadium at George Washington High School.

There are currently no venues for holding track meets in Danville, city officials said.

A new riverfront park, a splash pad each in the northern and southern sections of the city and airport runway and terminal upgrades are also included in the budget, along with blight removal, neighborhood park improvements and enhancements to the city’s gateways.

The utility fund makes up about $167.3 million of the budget, with a $10.1 million decrease over the previous year, Larking said. Continued substation upgrades are expected next year.

Spending money

Larking also proposes, based on recommendation from the city’s financial advisors, using a combination of upfront casino revenues, general obligation bonds and bond anticipation notes to begin spending money.