Danville council blesses budget with no tax hikes, thanks to casino cash in hand

Danville City Council unanimously approved the proposed $280.2 million 2021-22 budget, which includes merit-pay increases for employees but no tax or fee increases.
Council members also approved the upcoming $72.57 million budget for Danville Public Schools.
In addition, to pay-for-performance raises, adding a tourism manager position is part of next year's city budget.
The general fund budget is projected to be at about $114.7 million.
“We don’t have any need for a tax or rate increase because the Caesars resort development has already generated a significant source of revenue for the city,” City Manager Ken Larking told the Danville Register & Bee in March.
The overall proposed budget is about $10 million lower than what was proposed last year, largely due to decreased utility costs. Those savings will result in the average Danville Utilities residential customer paying about $10 less per month.
Danville City Councilman Sherman Saunders marveled at how the city's budget procedure moved with ease.
"This has to be one of the smoothest budget processes in a long time," Saunders said.
A new tourism manager would receive an annual salary of $80,780 — depending on qualifications — and would be funded with existing and future casino revenues. The position would promote the entire Dan River Region, Larking said.
The pay-for-performance increase will average about 2% in raises for the city’s employees. It will cost the city $960,620.
About $4.4 million is allocated for the Danville City Public School System, with $2.4 million to go toward a new running track around the football stadium at George Washington High School.
There are currently no venues for holding track meets in Danville, city officials said.
A new riverfront park, a splash pad each in the northern and southern sections of the city and airport runway and terminal upgrades are also included in the budget, along with blight removal, neighborhood park improvements and enhancements to the city’s gateways.
The utility fund makes up about $167.3 million of the budget, with a $10.1 million decrease over the previous year, Larking said. Continued substation upgrades are expected next year.
Spending money
Larking also proposes, based on recommendation from the city’s financial advisors, using a combination of upfront casino revenues, general obligation bonds and bond anticipation notes to begin spending money.
Under the bond anticipation notes, the city would borrow money and pay only interest for two years and then pay off the bonds or refinance them for a longer term once casino revenues come in, Larking said.
The $400 million Caesars Virginia project has brought $20 million to the city even before construction has begun — a $15 million upfront payment from Caesars following voter approval in November of its planned casino at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield and $5 million for the sale of the property to the company.
As for those two amounts, $11 million of the $15 million will be used to fund education, public safety and economic development, Larking said.
About $4.4 million of the $5 million from the sale of the Schoolfield property will be used by the Danville Industrial Development Authority for economic development, Larking said.
About $5 million of that $20 million total is expected to pay toward a new police station off Memorial Drive.
The city expects nearly $1 million in additional sales-tax revenue, thanks in large part to the state enacting a law for collection of tax on purchases from internet-based businesses.
Also, about $410,000 in increased collection of real estate tax — including delinquent taxes — is expected, as well as $130,000 in additional personal property tax revenue.
However, Larking anticipates a $252,230 reduction in lodging tax revenue.
School money
The school system's budget proposal for the next fiscal year includes dozens of new teaching positions aimed at reducing class sizes in Danville Public Schools and five extra calendar days to make up for lost learning time because of the pandemic.
The $72.57 million operating budget is based on contingent figures from the state that should be completed next week. In a departure from previous years, this proposal does not ask the city to increase its local match to fund the school system.
The bulk of the budget comes from state funding, at $48.74 million. Danville City Council is being asked to contribute the same amount as last year, which was $22.81 million.