Danville council candidate says she 'can no longer sit on the sidelines'

Danville City Council candidate Petrina Carter said she wants to be a part of the action in city government.
"It's a lot going on in the city," Carter said Tuesday. "I can no longer sit on the sidelines and say what they [members of City Council] should do if I'm not willing to put my energy into getting it done."
Carter, president and CEO of Tri-County Community Action Agency, is one of three candidates running for council to serve out the remainder of Adam Tomer's term. Tomer, who was elected in 2018, stepped down from his seat mid-way through his term. A special election is part of the ballot on Nov. 3 to choose who fill his seat until 2022.
City Council had appointed former Mayor Sam Kushner to occupy the seat until the winner of the special election takes over, but Kushner is not seeking the seat.
Bryant Hood and Fred Shanks, a former council member who lost his seat during election in May, are the other candidates.
Carter, who serves on several local boards, said she would focus on bringing new jobs that would pay livable wages and allow employees to take pride in their work, she said.
COVID-19 has been devastating, she said, causing some businesses to end up closing.
It's important to bolster existing small businesses to keep the city's tax base diverse, she said.
"We have to be supportive of these businesses that are here so they can remain solvent and remain part of the fabric of our city," Carter said. "We don't want our businesses to go away."
She also said she would focus on ensuring funding for public schools, growing small businesses and keeping Danville safe through better relationships with local, regional and state administrations.
Carter's organization, Tri-County Community Action Agency, is part of a larger network of community action agencies dedicated to improving people through jobs, education and community resources.
A Danville resident since the early 1990s, Carter said she brings a wealth of experience in working with individuals, employers, and the educational system.
She said she has helped families move from public housing into their own homes and worked with men at Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham to transition back home. She also has helped victims of sexual and domestic abuse find safety, she said.
