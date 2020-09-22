Danville council candidate says she 'can no longer sit on the sidelines'

Danville City Council candidate Petrina Carter said she wants to be a part of the action in city government.

"It's a lot going on in the city," Carter said Tuesday. "I can no longer sit on the sidelines and say what they [members of City Council] should do if I'm not willing to put my energy into getting it done."

Carter, president and CEO of Tri-County Community Action Agency, is one of three candidates running for council to serve out the remainder of Adam Tomer's term. Tomer, who was elected in 2018, stepped down from his seat mid-way through his term. A special election is part of the ballot on Nov. 3 to choose who fill his seat until 2022.

City Council had appointed former Mayor Sam Kushner to occupy the seat until the winner of the special election takes over, but Kushner is not seeking the seat.

Bryant Hood and Fred Shanks, a former council member who lost his seat during election in May, are the other candidates.

Carter, who serves on several local boards, said she would focus on bringing new jobs that would pay livable wages and allow employees to take pride in their work, she said.

COVID-19 has been devastating, she said, causing some businesses to end up closing.