Danville council member pitches plan to expand real estate tax relief for seniors

Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler on Tuesday evening proposed real estate tax relief for senior citizens and disabled people by raising the household income cap on those who can qualify for real estate tax relief from $20,000 to $40,000.

The current income cap was established in Danville in 2001.

Vogler pitched the idea during closing communications from council members and said he hoped council discusses the idea in future meetings.

"Most localities have a limit set much higher than us," Vogler said toward the end of the meeting.

Citing inflation, including the increased costs of a gallon of gas, a loaf of bread and other items since 2001 as examples, Vogler said $20,000 is quite different in 2021 than it was 20 years ago.

Other localities in the state have much higher caps on household income for the tax relief, including $52,000 in Chesterfield County, $53,000 in Hampton and $27,500 in Martinsville, Vogler said.

"We have the lowest amount of any locality I've been able to find so far," Vogler told the Danville Register & Bee.

The city's real estate tax abatement program for the elderly and people with disabilities is a complex, tiered system.

Qualified residents with $10,000 or less in household income receive 100% relief from real estate tax, said Danville finance director Michael Adkins.

Those with income from $10,001 to $15,000 receive either 50% of abatement or 100% deferral of taxes — under which the owner can forgo paying all taxes but their heirs will pay back taxes owed plus interest once they become the owners, Adkins said.

Those with $15,001 to $20,000 in household income can defer 100% of their tax until the heirs get the property.

For elderly relief, the applicant must be at least 65. The first $4,000 of income from household members other than the spouse does not apply toward the $20,000. Also, assets of the homeowners cannot exceed $50,000 (excluding the residence, furnishings, and up to an acre of land for the home site).

Maximum abatement is $700.

For permanently disabled people, the first $7,500 of that person's income does not count toward the $20,000, nor does the first $4,000 of income from household members other than the spouse. Assets cannot exceed $50,000 and the maximum abatement is $700.

Disabled veterans of all ages also qualify for real estate tax relief, with no income cap or limit on abatement. The disability must result from military service, Adkins said.

Abatement for disabled veterans only applies to the residence and up to an acre of land for the homesite, Adkins said.

