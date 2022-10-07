Danville council member proposes additional tax relief on personal property

A Danville city councilman proposes more tax relief on personal property than residents received on their previous bills in June.

In addition, Lee Vogler also proposes eliminating the annual $50 license fee for small businesses bringing in less than $100,000 in revenue per year.

But city officials must figure out whether the added relief can be implemented for city taxpayers' upcoming December bills.

Taxpayers are billed twice a year for personal property taxes, with those bills due in June and December.

Vogler proposed during council's meeting Tuesday night a tax rebate on personal property tax bills on top of the tax relief residents received in response to skyrocketing vehicle assessments.

"I'd like us to go beyond even what we did in the spring, because inflation has gotten worse since then," Vogler said during an interview Thursday morning. "I want to do what we can to have people be able to have more money in their pockets."

For taxes that were due June 6 and Dec. 6 for personal property including vehicles in 2022, the tax relief rate was increased from 35% to 65% for owners. An obstacle to Vogler's idea is that a tax rate set for a certain year is locked, said Danville Finance Director Michael Adkins.

"Once it's set, it's set for the calendar year," Adkins said.

Vogler wants the tax relief percentage set even higher than 65%.

Adkins said he also must examine how much impact the June tax relief had on the budget.

"We've got to discuss that [Vogler's proposal] internally," he said. "We're just in the discussion phase right now. I don't know what direction we're going to take yet."

Last June, owners of used vehicles from the model years 2016 and newer were most affected by the rise in valuations, which averaged about 30%, Adkins said last April. The tax relief was applied to all owners.

The increased relief offset higher taxation resulting from the rise in cars’ value. The move was meant for owners to avoid paying more in personal property taxes that billing cycle than they would have without inflation.

“We’re trying to mimic a normal year,” Adkins said at his office last April.

The personal property tax rate in Danville is $3.60 per $100 of assessed value.

The money goes to general fund operations including public safety, education, administrative departments and community development.

Under Virginia law, localities are required to use a subsidy provided by the state for local tax relief on the first $20,000 of assessed value for vehicles coded as personal use.

Vehicles assessed at $1,000 or less receive 100% relief.

Just after Vogler's announcement of his proposal Tuesday night, Mayor Alonzo Jones said he supported the idea. Vogler's idea was initially floated as a rebate included in residents' tax bills in form of a reduction in amount paid.

"It's essentially an instant tax rebate," Vogler said. "It's just different ways of wording it."

From a bookkeeping standpoint, he said, it's easier to reduce the amount taxpayers pay in their bills than to have them pay the full amount and then mail them a check later.

City Councilman Bryant Hood said the added tax relief could reduce the number of late bill payments and the late penalties imposed as a result.

"Anything that would help taxpayers moving forward is always a plus," Hood said.

As for the $50 annual business license fee, getting rid of it would affect about 1,600 small businesses, Vogler said. The move would impact the city's budget by about $80,000, he said.

Hood said elimination of the fee could help spur more growth.

"It gives another incentive to encourage more entrepreneurship around the city," Hood said.