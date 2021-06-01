Danville council OKs ballot question for 1% sales tax

A referendum on adding a 1% sales tax received the green light Tuesday night from Danville City Council.

Council members unanimously voted to put the question on the ballot for city voters this coming November.

If the tax bump is approved, revenue from the increase would be used to finance bonds for renovation at the city’s schools.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A second part of the ballot question would also ask voters to approve the bonds, said Danville City Attorney Clarke Whitfield.

Vice Mayor Gary Miller pointed out that the estimated cost to make needed improvements at schools was $126 million four or five years ago. That number is now $196 million, he said.

In another matter, council members voted 9-0 to approve a special-use permit for the commercial and residential development planned for the White Mill property at 424 Memorial Drive.

The development is a joint project by The Alexander Company and the Danville Industrial Development Authority, under 424 Memorial Drive LLC.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.