 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danville council OKs ballot question for 1% sales tax
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Danville council OKs ballot question for 1% sales tax

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sales tax

Members of Danville City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to place a 1% sales tax referendum on the November ballot. The revenue generated would fund upgrades at city schools, if voters approve.

 John R. Crane, Register & Bee

A referendum on adding a 1% sales tax received the green light Tuesday night from Danville City Council.

Council members unanimously voted to put the question on the ballot for city voters this coming November.

If the tax bump is approved, revenue from the increase would be used to finance bonds for renovation at the city’s schools.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A second part of the ballot question would also ask voters to approve the bonds, said Danville City Attorney Clarke Whitfield.

Vice Mayor Gary Miller pointed out that the estimated cost to make needed improvements at schools was $126 million four or five years ago. That number is now $196 million, he said.

In another matter, council members voted 9-0 to approve a special-use permit for the commercial and residential development planned for the White Mill property at 424 Memorial Drive.

The development is a joint project by The Alexander Company and the Danville Industrial Development Authority, under 424 Memorial Drive LLC.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert