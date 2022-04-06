Danville council raises glass, approves outdoor refreshment area for alcohol in part of downtown

Bottoms up.

Danville City Council approved a proposal to allow outdoor alcohol consumption in part of the city during its meeting Tuesday night.

"I wish it could start tonight," City Councilman Lee Vogler said just before making the motion to amend the city code to add a chapter entitled "outdoor refreshment area."

The Danville Development Council, a 501(c)(4), has agreed to be the license-holder for the area, said City Attorney Clarke Whitfield.

The next step is for the Danville Development Council to apply for and obtain an ABC license, which could take up to 60 days, Vogler said Wednesday.

The agenda item passed by an 8-1 vote, with City Councilman Madison Whittle opposing the idea.

The bulk of the zone will include Craghead, Bridge, Market, North Union, South Union, Patton, Wilson, Newton, Spring, Floyd and Main streets downtown, as well as parts of Monument and Lynn streets.

Within that 159-acre area in the River District, visitors will be able to purchase alcoholic beverages at an establishment and move freely on foot within the zone.

City officials have said the zone would attract more tourists to the area and enhance the appeal of the River District, especially with the number of bars, restaurants and other amenities downtown.

A state law that went into effect July 1, 2021, allows localities to establish up to three designated outdoor refreshment areas.

Under Danville’s proposed zone, visitors will be allowed to drink alcoholic beverages at certain places within the refreshment area including outdoor seating, public sidewalks, public plazas and private businesses without ABC licenses (contingent upon consent of each individual business owner).

“No alcohol may be consumed upon privately-owned property within the outdoor refreshment area, unless such privately-owned property consents,” the ordinance states.

In addition, the property owner can make a person leave their property at any time, the proposed ordinance states.

Alcohol consumed within the area must be in paper, plastic or similar disposable containers of no more than 16 ounces. They must also display the name and logo of the ABC-licensed business where the drinks were bought, according to the proposed city ordinance.

Under the license, the Danville Development Council could hold up to 16 special events, such as block parties, in the outdoor refreshment area.

There are about 10 ABC-licensed establishments that would be in the designated area, including Me’s Burgers & Brews, Funky’s Arcade Bar, Culture Restaurant and Grill, Ballad Brewing, Golden Leaf Bistro, Mucho Taqueria and Tequileria, Dell’Anno’s Pizza Kitchen, Cotton at Riverside Mill, Dry Fork Fruit Distillery and Grizzly’s Hatchet House and River City Escapes.

The rules forbid individuals from drinking alcoholic beverages on or inside city-owned property within the zone. However, a separate ABC license would allow consumption for events within the Danville Science Center, Community Market, Carrington Pavilion and any city park or recreation trail.

Under the city’s proposed ordinance, the zone would shut down from midnight to 8 a.m.

Besides the River District, city officials would have the option of establishing the designation for two other zones in Danville.

Schoolfield, where the Caesars Virginia casino will open in late 2023, and North Main hill are two other possibilities, officials have said.

The area would also include an Uber pick-up zone in case those imbibing outdoors do not want to walk to another location, Whitfield said.

Consumption of alcohol would be forbidden also outside places of worship, at schools and on public transportation.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.