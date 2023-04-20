Danville City Council members paid tribute to local civil rights leader Apostle Lawrence Campbell Sr. during their meeting Tuesday night, remembering him as an inspiring spiritual figure who left an indelible mark upon the city.

Mayor Alonzo Jones issued a proclamation declaring April 4 — the day Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968 — as Apostle Lawrence G. Campbell Sr. Day each year in Danville.

Campbell, 93, who co-founded Bibleway Cathedral with his wife, Gloria, and marched in Danville with King in 1963, died March 27.

“He believed in the unlimited power of God and was determined to see lives change, souls saved and people removed from darkness into God’s marvelous light,” Jones read from the proclamation.

He was always reaching out to help others and he enthusiastically embraced the civil rights movement, marching with King and leading marches in Danville, Jones said.

“His passion and compassion for all mankind inspired so many others,” Jones said. “It was through his dedication and determination that civil rights took a turning point in the city of Danville, beginning with the integration of Danville Public Library.”

Campbell’s son, Danville City Councilman Larry Campbell Jr., received the framed proclamation from Jones and delivered a brief but emotional speech to council during the meeting.

“I love you guys,” Campbell said to council members, flanked by his daughter, Rebecca Campbell, and his grandson at the podium. “I lost my mentor."

“It gives me honor to stand here today and say I thank the city of Danville for your love,” he continued, referring to the love expressed to his family and the community.

However, the fight is not over and everyone must continue to move forward, he added.

“I lost my buddy, I lost my friend,” he said, before breaking down into tears and heading back to his seat on the council with the proclamation. “Thank you.”

City Council members gave their impressions of Campbell, praising his leadership, wisdom and enduring legacy.

Councilman Sherman Saunders, a former mayor who met King and marched with the elder Campbell in the 1960s, said to Campbell, “I want to thank your family for allowing me to be a part of your family in an extended manner.”

Saunders’ mother, brother, aunt, uncle and other relatives also marched with Campbell and were arrest as a result, he pointed out. Saunders would later, as mayor, present him with the keys to the city.

Councilman Barry Mayo said Campbell was an icon who stood the test of time with his teaching, mentoring, guidance and perseverance.

“He did so much for our city,” Mayo said.

Vice Mayor Gary Miller recalled attending a Sunday service at Bibleway about three months ago, not long before Campbell’s death.

In the midst of his sermon, Campbell went silent and closed his eyes and the congregation became uncertain.

“When he opened his eyes, he picked up where he left off and the whole church gave a collective sigh,” Miller said. “You just could not stop him. We’ll never forget him.”

Campbell was a great friend of the community, a great friend of the commonwealth and of this nation, said Deputy City Manager Earl Reynolds.

“Whenever I went to see him, he never talked about himself,” Reynolds said. “He always talked about things that needed to be done for the community.”

City Councilman Lee Vogler said, “We could spend all night talking about the impact he had on this community, on people far and wide, and still not even scratch the surface of what his life meant to so many people.”

Campbell’s legacy “lives on through you and your life and each and every person that had the privilege to know him,” Vogler said to Campbell Jr.

In another matter, the Danville Rotary Club presented a $50,000 check to the city to help pay for the Riverfront Park project that recently started construction on about four acres between the future Dan River Falls commercial/residential development and King Memorial Bridge downtown.

For the $14.6 million project, about $4.9 million from private donations including clubs, companies and individuals has committed to the park so far.

In addition, about $1.5 million will come from Duke Energy settlement money following the February 2014 coal ash spill into the Dan River, $740,000 is coming from state money and $220,000 is being covered by money from federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The city will cover the remaining $7.27 million, Larking said.