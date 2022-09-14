Danville council to consider approving preliminary design agreements for GW, Johnson schools

Preliminary designs for a new G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School and renovations at George Washington High School face just one more hurdle before work starts.

Danville City Council will consider whether to approve interim agreements for designs of the two projects at its upcoming meeting Tuesday night.

The agreement for GW would be between the Danville School Board and English Construction Company, Inc., for preliminary design of additions and renovations at the school.

The second agreement would be between the school board and Branch Builds, Inc. to perform preliminary design for a brand new school for Johnson.

Under the respective agreements, the school system would pay a fixed fee of $2.36 million for design services for the GW project, and $883,600 for the Johnson project.

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones expressed enthusiasm for the projects and said he would vote for the resolutions.

"I'm really excited about it," Jones said Wednesday. "I will definitely be voting for this. We'll be moving our school system forward."

The renovations and new elementary school building are part of $141.5 million in school improvement projects planned throughout the school district.

Of that amount, $127 million will be covered by the 1% sales-tax increase approved by voters last November to pay for school renovations, $8 million in school emergency relief money, $5 million in state and local funding and $1.5 million from grants, Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston said during a presentation at a school board meeting in July.

Work to be done at GW includes improvements to the career and technical education building, media center, gym spaces, athletic fields, classrooms and technology infrastructure.

The Johnson project entails a new school building on its current property. Officials believe a new structure, instead of renovations, would be a more feasible option.

That would leave the old school building available to be used as "swing space" for students from other city schools where improvements will be made in the future, said Danville Public Schools spokesperson Lanie Davis.

"That will save us money in the long run as well," Davis said. "Once the new Johnson building is done, if you move onto Forest Hills [for improvements], we'll have space for Forest Hills students to go so their learning is not disrupted while work is done on that building."

Johnson school has about 500 students, while GW has around 1,100, Davis said.

GW has about 315,000 square feet of space and Johnson's building is about 53,500 square feet, Davis said.

Preliminary designs will be available for public viewing.

Other projects include renovations to the John M. Langston Campus for Galileo Magnet High School and school district central office staff to move in, as well as a STEM and Career Academy. The gymnasium and auditorium will be available for community use.

Architects is still working on the preliminary design work for the Langston project, Davis said.