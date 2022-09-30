Danville council to consider banning camping on city property

Camping on city property in Danville could be outlawed.

Danville City Council will discuss the proposed ban during its upcoming work session Tuesday night in the Municipal Building downtown.

If placed on the regular meeting agenda and approved, the prohibition would make camping on city property a class 4 misdemeanor. It would disallow the activity "on any street, bridge, underpass, sidewalk, alley, right-of-way, park, trail, building or part thereof, or other public property of the city or any public easement ... without a permit from the city manager, unless such area is designated for sleep or company."

"Camping in violation of this ordinance is hereby declared to be a public nuisance," the proposed ordinance states.

However, there would be no arrest on the first offense. Officers would give a verbal warning and provide information on available resources such as House of Hope homeless shelter and other organizations that could provide help for those with no place to stay.

The ban would not apply to anyone suffering from a medical emergency or those with a disability.

Danville police notified city officials of two instances of someone camping on city property, including a person camping under Robertson Bridge and another involving evidence from an abandoned tent along the Riverwalk Trail, said assistant city attorney Ryan Dodson.

Though it hasn't been a rampant problem, Dodson said the city wants to be prepared in cases of people setting up camp in certain areas.

"We want to be pro-active and have tools in place rather than be caught and not know what to do," Dodson said Friday.

City officials would provide a ticket book with information in English and Spanish for police officers to give to people camping in forbidden areas, he said.

"It's to try to help steer people to the help they need," Dodson said.

Danville Police Department Lt. Paul Deel said the department did not have information on how many incidents of people sleeping in right-of-ways have been reported. The department is concerned about anyone camping out on city property without a home, he said.

"We just want everybody to be safe," Deel said. "If we have resources available, we certainly would want to point them in that direction."

Camping out somewhere in the middle of a right-of-way is dangerous not only for others, but for the person sleeping there, said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones.

To come up with the ordinance, Dodson said he examined similar policies in Roanoke, Bristol and Pulaski.

Jones said the proposed ordinance would provide a way for other agencies to get involved in helping homeless people find better places to sleep.

"Sometimes you see people in front of the [Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History] sleeping on the chairs and benches," Jones said. "This policy will put us ahead of the game."

With homeless people in the area, the casino will attract more panhandling to the city, Jones said.

"If we put something in place, people will be able to ... have a good time without worrying about those panhandlers," Jones said.

Jude Swanson, executive director at House of Hope homeless shelter, said he has seen an increase in the number of guests the facility accommodates. The shelter has provided a temporary home for 173 people this year through Friday — already more than the 147 who were served in all of 2021, he said.

The shelter has 16 beds, but is undergoing an expansion to increase its capacity to 42 beds. The project is expected to be complete at the end of the year, Swanson said.

"We're full almost all of the time," Swanson said. "It's tough to find space for everyone that needs it."

A number of factors is driving up the numbers of people seeking shelter at House of Hope, including a tight housing market in the city, rising housing costs, more expensive utilities, inflation and expiring COVID-19 assistance programs, he said.