Danville council to vote whether to change name of Stonewall Therapeutic Center

It looks like Stonewall Therapeutic Center will get a name change.

Danville City Council will consider renaming the facility just off North Main Street to Camp Grove Recreation Center, a name that would match the neighborhood where it’s located.

The facility is named after Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, the Confederate general. The Confederacy fought to preserve slavery during the Civil War.

Jackson is buried in Lexington.

Black leaders have called for the facility’s name to be changed for years.

Tommy Bennett, president of the Danville chapter of the NAACP, and the Rev. William Avon Keen, leader of the Danville chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, have requested the change.

“It’s a good move,” Bennett said Thursday. “It’s way, way overdue, and it’s a good step toward getting a lot of these Confederate names down in Danville.”

The city formed a subcommittee in September 2020 to address concerns about Confederate monuments and buildings named after Confederate figures.

The removal of statues of Confederate figures and changing of school names increased in 2020 amid Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, and other related incidents.

The city-owned Stonewall Therapeutic Center used to be Stonewall Jackson Elementary School, which opened in 1915 and closed in 1978. The facility is used by children and adults with impairments.

Danville City Council informally agreed during its work session Tuesday night to put the proposed name change on the agenda for a future meeting.

“I don’t see the point in it being named after a person who has no particular relationship to Danville,” Vice Mayor Gary Miller, who chairs the mayor’s subcommittee, said of the facility’s current name.

The three-member subcommittee also includes Sam Kushner and Councilman Barry Mayo.

Historical advisors to the subcommittee include Elsabe Dixon, executive director of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, and Preservation Virginia Field Services Manager Sonja Ingram.

They have done historical research on monuments and buildings in the city and provided information to the subcommittee about why they were erected.

Miller said the delay in action since late September was due to rancor over the murder of George Floyd and issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s much easier to rename the building after the community than a person, since that would involve a lengthy process, Miller said.

“This was low-hanging fruit,” Miller said. “The community wanted to just name it for the community.”

The facility is on Bradley Road just off North Main Street in the Camp Grove neighborhood.

Mayor Alonzo Jones said community members were strongly opposed to “bringing any outside names to their community.”

“The subcommittee listened to the people in the community,” Jones said. “I applaud the subcommittee. They listened to so many different people.”

Bennett came back before council last month about renaming the facility. He criticized the idea of putting a name like Stonewall Jackson “in the heart of the Black community,” but praised the action of council to put the matter on the agenda.

“The city is progressing and moving along and we need more of this so more companies will come,” Bennett said. “When they see these names and [Confederate] flags, they don’t want to come to our city.”

City Council will likely consider the matter during its March 15 meeting.

