Danville council votes to appropriate grants

A slowdown in the aerospace industry as a result of the pandemic caused the delay in BGF's plans.

The company, which has been leasing space at the Institute since March 2019, recently renewed its lease into 2022.

BGF has so far hired more than 40 employees and, as of September, has invested about $2 million in machinery.

The $275,000 from the VEDP would have paid toward grading, drainage, paving and other activity to prepare a site in the Cyber Park for the facility's construction, Bobe wrote.

No incentive money has been provided to BGF.

In addition, the vote also appropriates $780,000 from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund — administered by the VEDP — for PRA Group, Inc. in Airside Industrial Park. The money will reimburse the company for build out of its facility. The money will be provided to PRA as it meets its goals outlined in its performance agreement with the city of Danville.

Also, $150,000 from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund will go to Essel Propack America to pay for the cost of build-out of its facility at Airside Industrial Park, and for recruitment and training of employees.

Following the vote, Blue Ridge Fiberboard Inc. will receive $64,875 from the Virginia Tobacco Commission’s Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund from a project in 2016.

