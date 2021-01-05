Danville council votes to appropriate grants

Danville will return $275,000 in incentive money for BGF Industries back to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.
The company, which is currently operating at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, postponed its plans to construct a 25,000-square-foot building at the Cyber Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Danville City Council unanimously voted to appropriate the money for BGF — with the intention of returning the money to the VEDP — during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
BGF asked to be released from its performance agreement with the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority, Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe wrote in a letter to Danville City Council.
The company still intends to build or move into a new facility in the region in the future.
BGF announced in October 2018 that it would relocate its U.S. headquarters to the Dan River Region from Greensboro, N.C., and bring 65 new jobs.
The company is a subsidiary of the French company Porcher Industries.
BGF makes a high-tech, lightweight fabric for the aerospace industry that is ultimately used to make up the interior of airplanes, such as the inside of the fuselage and suitcase racks.
A slowdown in the aerospace industry as a result of the pandemic caused the delay in BGF's plans.
The company, which has been leasing space at the Institute since March 2019, recently renewed its lease into 2022.
BGF has so far hired more than 40 employees and, as of September, has invested about $2 million in machinery.
The $275,000 from the VEDP would have paid toward grading, drainage, paving and other activity to prepare a site in the Cyber Park for the facility's construction, Bobe wrote.
No incentive money has been provided to BGF.
In addition, the vote also appropriates $780,000 from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund — administered by the VEDP — for PRA Group, Inc. in Airside Industrial Park. The money will reimburse the company for build out of its facility. The money will be provided to PRA as it meets its goals outlined in its performance agreement with the city of Danville.
Also, $150,000 from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund will go to Essel Propack America to pay for the cost of build-out of its facility at Airside Industrial Park, and for recruitment and training of employees.
Following the vote, Blue Ridge Fiberboard Inc. will receive $64,875 from the Virginia Tobacco Commission’s Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund from a project in 2016.