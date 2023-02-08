Danville is getting rid of curb-and-gutter requirements for future developments.

City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to scrap the rule after city staff recommended the change because of environmental problems curbs and gutters pose.

"We're now looking at pollution that is actually accumulating, debris that's accumulating in the curbs and gutters, difficulty with street cleaning," Danville planning director Renee Burton told council members during their regular meeting.

Leaving out curbs and gutters has been recognized as a best management practice for stormwater management, Burton wrote in a letter to council.

Construction of curbs and gutters was designed to collect and direct the path of stormwater from the street.

"However, it has been determined that this collection of water in curb and gutters may serve as a collector of pollutants and debris," Burton wrote. "Using green alternatives may reduce pollutants and create a more effective solution to roadway runoff."

In the past, several of the city's zoning classifications have stated that installation of curbs and gutters was necessary for public road construction, she pointed out in the letter. But it is now an outdated practice, according to city officials.

"Elimination of the requirement for curb and gutter allows the city and future developers the option to practice alternative means of stormwater management that are recognized as best management practices for stormwater," Burton wrote.

City Councilman Lee Vogler, while asking Burton to explain the necessity of eliminating the requirement, agreed that curb-and-gutter was obsolete. For years, it was assumed to be a "great thing to have and that was automatically what you did," Vogler said.

"But as time goes on, you learn things, and things that were popular in the 1980s might not be relevant today," he said.

The city's current zoning code was adopted in February 2004 and the requirement was placed in it then, Burton told City Council.

"We'll be looking at better green alternatives for our system from now on," Burton said.

In another matter, City Council voted to accept a donation of nearly $1.2 million in completed renovations to the old Southern Railway administration building at 657 Craghead St. The gift was from the Danville Science Center.

The city owns the administration building.

The work included architectural and design services performed by Dewberry and construction by Blair Construction.

Between November 2019 and June 2021, the Danville Science Center completed the renovations to install a new Creativity Laboratory and two new exhibit galleries, City Attorney Clarke Whitfield wrote in a letter to City Council.

Earlier in 2019, the Danville Science Center went through a historical restoration in which the lobby that also serves as the Amtrak waiting room, was restored back to its original condition.

In addition, the earlier 2019 improvements included several energy efficient enhancements. Lighting was converted to LED while preserving the building's original fixtures. The doors and windows also received weather stripping accurate to the original construction period.

"The result of this project is a beautifully restored, more efficient and functioning facility that highlights the historical significance of the railway building while preserving it for generations to come," Whitfield wrote.